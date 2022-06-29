EventsNewsCanada DayWeatherOutdoors

Here is what the weather looks like in Calgary for Canada Day weekend

Peter Klein
Jun 29 2022, 3:51 pm
Una Silkane/Shutterstock
Canada Day long weekend kicks off a busy July as we approach the Calgary Stampede, but the weather might get in the way of any plans.

It seems like the wet weather we’ve had lately isn’t taking the holiday weekend off with there being a chance of rain in the forecast for the whole weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Canada Day Friday brings a 30% chance of rain, as does Saturday. Sunday the chances of rain boost up to 60%.

If the rain holds off, the high of 23 on July 1 would be above average for a Canada Day. Saturday’s temperature is right on the July 2 average.

