This massive Calgary Canada Day festival has FREE concerts and BBQ

Put on your finest red and white attire, because the largest Canada Day festival in the heart of NW Calgary is debuting this summer!

The inaugural BownessFest Canada Day festival takes place on Friday, July 1 at the neighbourhood’s Our Lady of Assumption School fields.

Attendees of the day-long event will enjoy a huge entertainment lineup, a free community BBQ, a local vendor market, food trucks, family activities, contests and prizes, and more.

There will even be a 20-square-foot Canada Day birthday cake to celebrate Canada’s 155th Birthday.

“BownessFest 2022 is the largest Canada Day festival in the heart of Calgary’s NW,” said event organizer Nathan Mizera in a release. “We are thrilled to be showcasing and promoting local musical talent on the BownessFest mainstage, along with over a dozen different cultural performers and fifty local businesses.

“We want to make sure the greatest number of Calgarians can participate in the celebrations, and that’s why we have made it a free event, with tons of great family activities, and free family BBQ.”

Festivities kick off at 10 am with incredible entertainment at the BownessFest Main Stage. It’s a great opportunity to discover musical, cultural, and artistic talent from across Calgary and Alberta. Plus you can enter the festival’s Canada Day Poetry Contest for your chance to read your original poem on stage.

Performers include singer-songwriter Alex Caileigh, DJ Skrapbeats, and Bowness’ own Gord Barge.

Guitarist Awab Paracha and DJ Raven Saphir will also be entertaining the crowds, with more artists to be announced.

Bring your appetite to the festival as there will be a free community BBQ happening from 12 to 2 pm, plus plenty of delicious options to choose from in the BownessFest Food Truck Pavilion.

Afterward, shop through the Local Vendor Market which will showcase artisan makers and small businesses from throughout the city.

BownessFest is partnering with the Veterans Association Food Bank of Calgary to collect non-perishable food items during the Canada Day celebration, with all proceeds going directly to local veterans in need.

For each food item donated at the event, the person donating will get an entry for a chance to win an exclusive BownessFest 2022 prize pack.

“We are excited about joining forces with the Veterans Association Food Bank of Calgary to collect non-perishable food items for local veterans,” said Mizera. “The last couple of years have been difficult for all of us, but despite the challenges, we have lots to be grateful for as Canadians. BownessFest is a celebration of what it means to be Canadian — marking our collective diversity, strength, and perseverance.”

More information about the first annual BownessFest is available online.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Our Lady of Assumption School fields – 7311 34th Avenue NW, Calgary

Admission: Free