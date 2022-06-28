Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Canada Day long weekend

Summer is officially here, and the first long weekend is upon us. Some businesses and services in Calgary may have adjusted hours to reflect the holiday.

While several things may be closed, Canada Day weekend offers a number of options for entertainment, activities, eats, and city services in Calgary.

If you’re choosing to stay in Calgary over the Canada Day weekend, check out our list of what’s open and closed in the city so that you’re prepared.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open over the Canada Day long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Calgary Co-op

Costco

IGA

No Frills

Real Canadian Superstore

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Sobeys

Walmart

Ace Liquor Discounter

Co-op Wine Spirits Beer

Crowfoot Wine & Spirits

Liquor Depot

Sobeys Liquor

Willow Park Wines & Spirits

Post offices

According to its website, Canada Post is closed on national, provincial, and territorial holidays, including Canada Day, with no collection or delivery of mail on this day.

Malls and attractions

CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 1)

CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 1)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on Friday, July 1)

CrossIron Mills (open 10 am to 9 pm on Friday, July 1)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 1)

Calgary Tower (open 10 am to 9 pm)

Calgary Zoo (open 9 am to 5 pm daily)

The Hanger Flight Museum (open 10 am to 4 pm daily)

The Military Museums (open 9 am to 5 pm daily)

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (open 10 am to 5 pm with pay-what-you-can-admission)

TELUS Spark Science Centre (open 9 am to 7 pm)

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat over the May long weekend.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s showtimes, please visit cineplex.com, landmarkcinemas.com, and canyonmeadowscinemas.ca.

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (110 – 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be closed on Canada Day. The pool and steam room will open again Sunday, July 3, from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be closed on Canada Day. The pool and steam room will open again Sunday, July 3, from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

Other City of Calgary services

Recreation facilities: All City-operated recreation facilities and aquatic and fitness centres, arenas, arts centres, and the Calgary Soccer Centre are closed on Canada Day.

City-run golf courses: Golf courses and driving ranges are open, weather depending. Head to the City of Calgary’s website to learn more or to book a tee time.

Calgary Transit: On Friday, July 1, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand on a Sunday level of service. Regular daily schedules apply for the rest of the long weekend.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street Park Plus zones on Friday, July 1, while holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Continue to follow all posted restrictions (including no parking, no stopping, and posted time restrictions). Please watch for signage to verify what parking restrictions are in effect for the area you’re parking in during this time.

Landfills: City of Calgary landfill will be open for Canada Day.

The City suggests saving a trip to the landfill by checking out one of the community cleanups from now through to September.

All City of Calgary Administrative buildings (including City Hall) and the Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, July 1.