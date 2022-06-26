9 things to do in Calgary this week: June 27 to July 3

While many of us might be gearing up for Stampede, there is still a lot to do in Calgary this week.

You can have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, or step into an alternate reality at the science centre.

A legendary comedian comes to the dome, you can check out ice cream from across the city, and who doesn’t love fireworks?

Cool off at YYC Summer Scoop Fest

What: Taking place from June 25 to July 3, nine different local ice cream shops will be creating unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase. In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

When: On until July 3

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Cost: Depends on how much ice cream you get!

Have a laugh with Russell Peters

What: One of Canada’s funniest people is coming to Calgary as Russell Peter brings his “Act Your Age World Tour” to Calgary. See the legendary stand-up comedian at the dome!

When: June 28

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $52

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 – September 5

Time: 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start on $48

Mark July 1st with Fireworks from the City of Calgary.

What: There will be events all day including an Indigenous Showcase and Powwow at Fort Calgary. There will also be an all-Canadian musical lineup from 3 – 11 pm headlined by Sloan. Arts Commons will host local jazz, Indigenous, Afro-Fusion, hip-hop, folk, and country artists at Olympic Plaza. And the day ends with the first works from the Municipal Building.

When: July 1

Time: 11 am – 11 pm

Where: Across Calgary

Cost: Free

Enjoy live music and a market with an Indigenous Pop-Up Concert

What: The music will be provided by Wendy Walker and The Reconciliation Tribe. You can also check out an Indigenous Maker’s Market and food trucks. Wear orange, and bring a blanket or festival chair!

When: July 1

Time: Market opens at 7 pm, Music starts at 8 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association (917 Centre Avenue Northeast) Cost: Free

Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: Calgary Public Library is hosting a series of free programs and events for National Indigenous History Month this June. Programming throughout the month includes panel discussions, Indigenous Family Storytime, book displays, and a film screening, all kicked off with a mini powwow on June 4.

When: Throughout June

Time: Varies by program

Where: Varies by program

Cost: Free

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell at Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)