Shelter Bar in Calgary seems to be becoming a go-to spot for some of the best pop-ups in the city, and the return of Vresh is another example.

Vresh was a super successful pop-up at Shelter in 2021, serving contemporary Indian food that people still talk about.

This return to Shelter Bar from February 3 to 5 will feature an entirely new tapas menu inspired by the dishes of southern India.

Shelter Bar was also the location for the Mexican pop-up Milpa, which will soon have its own location open up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vresh Foods (@freshwithvresh)

Modern takes on dishes at this exciting upcoming pop-up will still celebrate the tradition and history of Indian heritage. The menu is simple but delicious and perfect for eating alongside the craft cocktails from the Shelter Bar.

The featured dip, with exotic flavours like onion thogayal, basil oil, vadagam, and appalam, is a great entry point into the rest of the menu at Vresh.

Marina Beach corn ribs with a coconut spice is an interesting veggie-based tapa, as is the hearty tuber chaat with yams, russet potatoes, and herb pachidi.

For larger items, the Mangalore hot chicken is back by popular demand with a slight tweak in the recipe for anyone who has had it before. The Choris meatballs are a must-order, made with Brant Lake Wagyu, smoked lard, and pickled roots.

Vresh was a big hit when it first came to Calgary, so don’t miss this short window to try the new pop-up menu this time around.

Vresh Foods Indian Pop-Up

Where: Shelter Bar – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

When: February 3 to 5

Instagram