MIK Coffee & Shop: New coffee shop just opened in Calgary

A brand-new coffee shop has just opened in Calgary, and it might just be one of the most adorable places in the city.

MIK Coffee & Shop, a new Korean coffee shop, has just opened on 17th Avenue, and it offers the most aesthetically pleasing drinks and pastries.

There’s a huge variety of hot drinks like matcha and coffee, with some unique twists like the Americano with a huge hashtag made of ice.

Not only is the coffee game strong, but MIK also serves up many pastries such as Korean-style macarons, croffles (croissant waffles, FYI), and croongees, flattened croissants that are served with different choices of toppings.

Besides getting your hands on drinks and sweet treats, the coffee shop also has a photo booth where you can get some cute photos with friends.

You can even customize your dream phone case with an abundance of adorable charms in so many different colours.

So, if you’re looking for the cutest coffee shop around, make sure to stop by MIK.

MIK Coffee & Shop

Address: 1019 17th Avenue SW #101, Calgary

