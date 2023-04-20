Best sandwiches in Calgary you need to try

Looking for the best sandwiches in Calgary?

There is nothing more comforting than eating a big old-fashioned sandwich. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner – even dessert – you can never really go wrong with choosing a sandwich as your meal.

We’ve never met a sandwich we didn’t like and there are plenty of places to get them. But which ones to get?

Here are our picks for the best sandwiches in Calgary.

Bronx Bomber

Alumni Sandwiches

Alumni is the go-to sandwich spot for people in YYC. This Bronx Bomber comes topped with hot genoa, roast beef, provolone, marinated peppers, mayo, and iceberg on a hero roll. It’s an amazing mix of hot Italian and classic deli-style sandwiches.

Address: 725 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Deli Sandwich

Spolumbo’s

Spolumbo’s is a family-run operation that absolutely nails the deli sandwich game. As soon as you step into the Inglewood restaurant you’ll see it’s every sandwich lover’s dream – meat and bread are everywhere. Every Spolumbo’s sandwich comes with a cup of pickles, and it’s hard not to order a housemade cannoli for dessert. Choose from small or large sandwiches depending on how hungry you are.

Address: 1308 9th Avenue SE



Sous Vide Pork Loin Katsu

Sammie Cafe

Sammie Cafe is one of Calgary’s best spots for lunch food, and for whatever reason, it still feels like a hidden gem. This awe-inspiring sandwich thick cut pork loin covered in panko breading, and soft white bread dressed and topped with smoked kimchi butter, house barbecue sauce, grilled scallion aioli, and green onions.

Address: 2205 33rd Avenue SW #113, Calgary

Lola Burger

Bro’s To Go

There are seven different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with totally creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

The Lola Burger (our favourite) is housemade with a longanisa pork patty, spicy aioli, aged cheddar, egg, lettuce, and tomato.

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 303-4820 Northland Drive NW, Calgary

Mortadella

Pizza Face

Pizza is the draw here, but there are several sandwiches as well, like the mortadella sandwich that comes on a perfect sesame bun with iceberg, provolone, green tomato, and mayo.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Porchetta

Meat and Bread

Downtown Calgary is so lucky to have this Vancouver-based sandwich shop with the famous porchetta sandwich, which is the same at every location. It comes simply with salsa verde and crackling.

Address: 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

O.G. Sando

First Avenue Corner Store

Crispy pork katsu between soft crustless white bread with a refreshing pile of homemade slaw? Yes, please. This is probably the most underrated place to get sandwiches in Calgary.

Address: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Croque Madame

Free House

We are still sad the kitchen took away the Cubano, but luckily the menu added an amazing Croque Madame with ham, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, fried egg, and morlay.

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Pigeonhole

Is a hot dog a sandwich? It was hard not to add the dogs from Pigeonhole on the menu, but that’s okay because there’s another amazing item on bread here: the Atlantic Cod Sandwich.

Topped with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, chili cucumber, and American cheddar, this might be the best fish sandwich in YYC.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Pho Grilled Cheese

Mot To

Mot To is a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant featuring a menu made up of classic dishes with modern twists, like this pho-dipped grilled cheese.

This ingenious creation that improves on the classic comfort sandwich is made with cheese, but also beef, caramelized onions, basil, and a shot of pho broth for dipping.

Address: Centre Street and 16th Avenue, Calgary

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Donna Mac

Offering a far-reaching menu for both lunch and dinner (with vegan options, for those so inclined), Donna Mac is a bright and spacious food lover’s dream.

With buttermilk marinated chicken and mayo on a brioche bun, this is a standard fried chicken sandwich, it’s just made so well (and with Gochujang) and that’s what makes it so good.

Address: 1002 9th Street SW, Calgary

Signature Brisket Chopped

Big Sky BBQ

Technically in Okotoks, it feels in the middle and we feel like counting anyways because it’s probably the best BBQ in the area.

There are a few sandwiches here, and ya, it’s excellent BBQ meats — why not throw it on some bread, add some toppings, and include a side? Our choice? The brisket (but you can’t really go wrong).

Address: 306016 – 15 Street E, Okotoks

