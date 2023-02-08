7 fun and romantic ways to celebrate Valentine's weekend in Calgary

If you don’t have plans yet, don’t worry; there are many great ways to celebrate Valentine’s weekend in Calgary.

Even if you don’t have flowers yet, there is still time to get set up.

Here are seven great events happening in the city to celebrate Valentine’s weekend in Calgary.

What: Treat your significant other to a fancy, drool-worthy hot chocolate in Calgary this Valentine’s Day. YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

When: On until February 12

Time: Varies by event

Where: Across Downtown Calgary

Tickets: FREE (some events may require a fee)

Go for a fun night of music with Blue Jay Sessions

What: Now, they say it is NOT Valentine’s themed, but what is a better date than enjoying some live music? Blue Jay Sessions: A Midwinter Mood will feature 20 singer-songwriters plus some great food and drink options all weekend.

When: February 10 to 12

Time: Varies by performance

Where: The Prairie Emporium (334 53 Avenue SE)

Tickets: Start at $17.96

Experience “The Heat of the Night” at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Wilder Insitute Calgary Zoo is hosting its 29th annual In the Heat of the Night event. They call it a “zoo-nique” experience that is the perfect date night. Start the evening with a romantic four-course dinner followed by activities and presentations throughout the night. This adults-only event sold out last year, so you have to get on this one quickly.

When: February 11, 12, and 14

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: The ENMAX Conservatory at the Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Tickets: $115

What: Live music is the perfect mix of fun and romantic that we are looking for this Valentine’s weekend, and we have a superstar coming to Calgary. Thomas Rhett is bringing his North American tour through our city at the perfect time.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

When: February 12

Tickets: Start at $46.50

Have a romantic night with music by Candlelight

What: Fever’s “Candlelight” looks like the perfect Valentine’s weekend date. The description sounds like it is out of a movie. “Thousands of candles flickering gently in a gorgeous venue, setting the perfect mood as you indulge in some of history’s greatest love songs performed by Calgary’s top string quartet.” Along with the breathtaking performance, there are also some fantastic food and drink options to check out.

When: February 9, 10, 11, 14

Where: Various locations around the city

Cost: Varies by performance

Get crafty with Paint by Candlelight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Color CAFE YYC (@colorcafecalgary)

What: If you or your date are more on the artsy side Color Cafe in Kensington has just the thing. Paint by Candlelight gives you a romantic setting to paint some pottery while enjoying some treats and great music.

When: February 14

Where: Color Cafe (334 14th Street, NW)

Cost: $14 + Pottery