Cuties Market, from the Cuties Club and collective community, is kicking off its Valentine’s edition this weekend.

Conveniently located in the chef-driven District at Beltline food hall, this market will have 20+ vendors of food and local products to buy and try.

With an adorable photo booth, Valentine’s festivities, and food and drinks from the food hall, this feels like a food festival in many ways, but it will also be a great opportunity to buy last-minute gifts for that special someone.

This Valentine’s Day-inspired market will be held on Saturday, February 11, from 12 to 6 pm.

Some of the local vendors guests can expect to see include One Day Candles, Mama Dessert, Laikuu, and Bad radish.

The District at Beltline is a hub for food and fun and is ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community. With 11 different food spots, from elevated Mediterranean cuisine to quick-service international dishes, signature cocktails, craft beers, and plant-forward fine dining, this is a great spot to host a market.

Stop by and get in the spirit of things (or just eat some great food).

Cuties Market: Valentine’s Edition

When: Saturday, February 11, from 12 to 6 pm

Where: The District at Beltline – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

