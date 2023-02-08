Cuties Market: Valentine's Edition kicks off in Calgary this weekend
Cuties Market, from the Cuties Club and collective community, is kicking off its Valentine’s edition this weekend.
Conveniently located in the chef-driven District at Beltline food hall, this market will have 20+ vendors of food and local products to buy and try.
With an adorable photo booth, Valentine’s festivities, and food and drinks from the food hall, this feels like a food festival in many ways, but it will also be a great opportunity to buy last-minute gifts for that special someone.
This Valentine’s Day-inspired market will be held on Saturday, February 11, from 12 to 6 pm.
Some of the local vendors guests can expect to see include One Day Candles, Mama Dessert, Laikuu, and Bad radish.
The District at Beltline is a hub for food and fun and is ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community. With 11 different food spots, from elevated Mediterranean cuisine to quick-service international dishes, signature cocktails, craft beers, and plant-forward fine dining, this is a great spot to host a market.
Stop by and get in the spirit of things (or just eat some great food).
Cuties Market: Valentine’s Edition
When: Saturday, February 11, from 12 to 6 pm
Where: The District at Beltline – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free