8 places to get flowers in Calgary ahead of Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you are looking for a classic gift, there are some great spots to get flowers in Calgary.

If you are on the search for the perfect spot to go for a date on the big day, there are lots of options for that too.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, here are eight places to get flowers in Calgary.

With assortments and bouquets in every budget, Crowfoot Panda Flowers gives you a lot of options to find the perfect Valentine’s date. They also have delivery options available if you need them.

Address: 205-150 Crowfoot Crescent North West, Calgary

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm

Phone: (877) 239-7707

For those of us who live life one last-minute decision at a time, Black Earth Floral Gallery offers same-day delivery. If you like what you see, you can sign up for a subscription service to make sure you never have to worry about flowers again.

Address: 808 49th Avenue SW

Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm

Phone: (403) 452-9707

Deer Valley Florist has been hand-delivering flowers in Calgary since the ’80s, so you know you can trust them. Same-day delivery is available for people in the southeast.

Address: 1221 Canyon Meadows Drive South East, Calgary

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 6 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm

Phone: (403) 278-0214

Not only do they have a creative selection, but Funky Petals offers expert tips to keep flowers available, which is great for those of us who have the impeccable skill of killing flowers within days.

Address: 19489 Seton Crescent South East, Calgary

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Phone: (403) 723-0852

Flower Chix has workshops available to help you up your flower game, boasting gorgeous assortments for every occasion.

Address: 1919 Southland Drive SW; 2333 18th Avenue NE

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm

Phone: (403) 984-4260

Their unique collections and massive selection make them a great place for novice flower shoppers. Best of Buds really does have something for everyone.

Address: 70 Chelsea Street NW

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 5 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Phone: (403) 284-5800

Their personalized service and attention to detail takes a lot of the stress away from flower shopping. Conveniently located in one of the best neighbourhoods in the city, Calgary Local Florist is a great spot to get your Valentine’s Day off to a perfect start.

Address: 1428 9th Avenue South East, Calgary

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm; Thursday to Friday, 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday, noon to 5 pm

Phone: (403) 278-5170

Creative Edge offers extended Valentine’s hours to help you make the right decision. Plus, they provide flowers for a ton of other events and corporate gatherings with a wide selection to choose from.

Address: 500 Country Hills Boulevard NE

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 6 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm

Phone: (403) 226-6983