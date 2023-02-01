5 most romantic hotels to check out this Valentine's Day in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Sometimes it is nice to get away for Valentine’s Day, but it can be tough to travel. Luckily, there are some great romantic hotels in Calgary.

So if you are looking for a magical place to stay after your perfect Valentine’s date, here are five romantic hotels to check out across Calgary.

Conveniently located downtown, the Fairmont Palliser is the perfect spot to end your Valentine’s Day. It is within walking distance from the Calgary Tower and has some amazing food and bar options on Stephen Avenue making it date night central. And if you want to just stay in the whole day, there are some amazing dining options as well as a pool in the hotel.

Where: 133 9th Avenue SW

Another hotel in a perfect spot for your after-Valentine’s date party, Le Germain sits downtown by the Tower, Arts Commons, and the Telus Convention Centre. Plus, if your plans got a bit too crazy, Le Germain offers flexible check-out times to perfectly fit your plans and you can stay guilt-free in its sustainable design.

Where: 899 Centre Street SW

One of the most fun hotels in the city, Hotel Arts is the perfect spot for some Valentine’s fun. They have specific staycation packages with relaxing spa treatments. They also offer complimentary drinks upon your arrival and dining credit options taking care of your February 14 plans.

Where: 119 12 Avenue SW

Located in the trendy neighbourhood of Kensington, the Westmount River Inn gives a great lodge feel in the big city. It is right by the river along with the stunning walking paths in Kensington, some fantastic restaurants and it is just a few minutes away from Downtown.

Where: 1840 Westmount Boulevard NW

Carriage House Hotel

What is more romantic than staying at a hotel that hosts weddings? Carriage House has a stunning outdoor pool and hot tub area for a nice relaxing night, along with some nice dining options. They also have a Romance and Stay package that comes with a bottle of prosecco and chocolate-covered strawberries to top off the perfect Valentine’s Day. The package also comes with a 1 pm checkout so you can sleep in the next day.

Where: 9030 Macleod Trail South