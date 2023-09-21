These are the unwritten rules for living in Calgary, according to locals

Every city has unwritten rules that locals abide by and Calgary is no different!

It might come as no surprise that Calgarians have a lot to say (and a lot of rules) about dealing with our wacky weather and transit system, but there’s even more than that.

We asked Calgarians what their unwritten rules are for living in the city and here’s what they had to say.

Never go without a windshield scraper

If there’s one way to survive getting around the city it’s by being prepared for those snowy, icy days. A windshield scraper is a must in Calgary because you never know when you’ll be caught in a snowstorm in winter.

Always wear layers

It’s no secret that the weather in Calgary is completely unpredictable so you need to be prepared for anything. We all look forward to a chinook in the winter but there’s nothing worse than overheating in your winter clothes because you weren’t expecting it.

Buy winter boots a half-size too big

This one builds a bit on the necessity of layering in the winter, but it’s a great idea to buy your shoes for the winter a little big so you can fit your warm and cozy socks comfortably inside.

It’s Cal-GREE, not Cal-GARY

Every Calgarian knows you never pronounce the second “a” in Calgary. It’s also not “Cal-jerry,” like the way this TikTok creator pronounced it in a viral video this week. This might be one of the most straightforward — but key — unwritten rules for living in Calgary.

Wear sunscreen (even in the winter)

Just because Calgary can get to chilly temperatures, it doesn’t mean you can skip out on the sunscreen. The sun can be glaring when it reflects off the snow so make sure you’re keeping your skin protected all year round!

Check the transit app

Calgary Transit doesn’t always have the most reliable reputation, so one way to make sure you’re not standing out in the cold is to make sure you’re checking the up-to-date bus and train times on the Calgary Transit app.

These are just some of the unwritten rules Calgarians told us, let us know in the comments if we missed any!