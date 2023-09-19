A creator mispronounced "Calgary" in viral video and the comments are hilarious

A video went viral on TikTok last week because of how the creator pronounces “Calgary,” and if you’re a true Calgarian, you’ll probably have some thoughts yourself.

With over one million views and counting, you better believe there are a lot of people with opinions.

The video posted by TikTok user @colton.car.crumbs has the creator describing a race car driving through the city streets. He seems to pause for a moment before butchering “Calgary” by pronouncing it like “Cal-jerry.”

Commenters had a lot to say about the mistake, with thousands of people chiming in in the comments.

The creator seems to be taking it all well though, responding to some of the comments in good humour.

The viral video has over 120,000 likes to date and people are not giving the creator a break anytime soon… especially since he seems to live in Calgary.

Besides, anyone from Calgary knows it’s really pronounced “Cal-GREE.” C’mon, Colton.