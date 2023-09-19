6 lively spots in Calgary where all the extroverts hangout

If you’re one of the many extroverts living in Calgary, there’s a good chance you’re a regular at one of these popular spots in the city.

From bumping bars to crowded malls, these are some of the best spots for extroverts in the city.

Cold Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Garden Beverage Company (@cold_garden)

Cold Garden is a local favourite that has exploded in popularity since it opened in 2017. It’s regularly packed full of both people and pooches making it the perfect hub for extroverts. It’s got killer beers and there are great local eateries to order from while you’re there!

Address: 1100 11th Street SE

Ducky’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Roberge (@mroberge7)

There’s nothing like a karaoke bar for someone who doesn’t mind large crowds and possible public humiliation, and if you are a little nervous you can always try some liquid confidence! There are plenty of karaoke bars in Calgary but the real ones know Ducky’s is one of the best.

Address: 2100 4th Street SW

Roughnecks game at the Saddledome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Hooten (@hootphotography_)

There’s a shared feeling around Roughnecks games that you don’t have to be a lacrosse fan — or even a sports enthusiast to enjoy checking out a game! The real reason to visit is the vibe, which comes from a whole bunch of people packed in the dome, drinking, eating, and cheering. If you’re an extrovert, this will be sure to energize you.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Ranchmans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranchmans Calgary (@ranchmans.ca)

Stampede is the ultimate social activity in Calgary and even though we only get it for 10 days out of the year, Ranchman’s keeps the country spirit alive all year long. It’s always packed until late at night but it’s worth it just to try and not get bucked off the “bull.”

Address: 9615 Macleod Trail South

Calaway Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

Calaway Park is Western Canada’s largest amusement park and a major Calgary attraction. People flock to the grounds throughout the season and look forward to the themed events like Halloweekends, which is already in full swing!

Address: 245033 Range Road 33

Chinook Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CF Chinook Centre (@cfchinookcentre)

For some people, a crowded mall is the stuff of nightmares, but for others, it’s the best way to spend a Saturday afternoon. There are plenty of malls around Calgary, but Chinook is probably the most crowded of them all. Located near the centre of the city with stores that can only be found inside its walls, it’s a go-to spot for many Calgarians (especially at Christmas time).

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail