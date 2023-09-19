These are the unwritten rules for living in Edmonton, according to locals

Every city has rules its locals abide by. This includes those clearly defined laws and a general census of unwritten rules.

We asked Edmontonians on Meta Threads what some unwritten rules of living in Edmonton are, and the answers are all too familiar.

Here are some of the unwritten rules Edmontonians have for living in YEG:

Use the river valley as much as possible

Edmonton’s river valley is vast and beautiful, and we are sure lucky to be home to North America’s most extensive parks system. Whether you’re heading down there to meet friends, have a picnic, or go for a bike ride, it’s one part of town that locals can’t get enough of and want everyone to experience.

Avoid driving on Whyte Avenue, Downtown, or the University

Edmonton’s most popular destinations for pedestrians don’t necessarily translate into being great places for vehicle traffic. If you aren’t a fan of sitting in traffic, locals say to shy away from these areas while driving.

Push people out of the snow when you see them stuck

You know that you are officially an Edmontonian when you drop everything you’re doing to stop and help a stranger get out of a tricky situation after a heavy snowfall. Why? Because last winter, a handful of strangers did the same for you.

Add a couple extra years to the timeline of city construction projects

Any true Edmontonian knows that this city has two seasons: winter and construction. However, what truly makes someone a local is the ability to instantly add a few more years when given a construction completion deadline because you already know the provided date is optimistic.

What are some unwritten rules you have for living in YEG? Let us know in the comments.