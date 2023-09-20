6 secret spots in Calgary where all the introverts hide out

If you’re in need of some peace and quiet and have been searching the city for the perfect spot to disappear to in Calgary, take a page out of an introvert’s book and check out one of these six secret spots.

From bookstores to art galleries, there are a lot of ways to get lost in Calgary when you don’t want to be found.

Another Dimension Comics

This cozy comic book store is nestled into a corner shop in Kensington and it is the perfect spot to pick up a new comic while hiding between the huge number of colourful shelves. It’s one of Calgary’s favourite comic book stores having been open since 1983 — but don’t worry! No matter how popular it is, it somehow manages to stay pretty quiet throughout the day.

Address: 424 B 10th Street NW

Inglewood Bird Sanctuary

This is the perfect spot for introverts in Calgary who also love getting outdoors. The spectacular wildlife will keep you company while you walk through this beautiful inner-city escape. There are over 270 species of birds, 21 species of mammals, and 347 species of plants in the area!

Address: 2425 9th Avenue SE

The New Gallery

For the artistic introverts, The New Gallery is a great spot to hide out in because of its unassuming exterior and the fact that it’s still a hidden gem in Calgary. It’s easy to get absorbed into the thoughtful works created here by local artists. Exhibits are always changing so make sure to check its website here to see what’s on right now.

Address: 208 Centre Street S

I Love You Coffee Shop

This super cute cafe is hidden in a basement downtown, making it a super easy place to catch some alone time. If you love music (like many introverts), you’ll love the chance to pick out some vinyl to listen to while sipping on a great cup of coffee.

Address: 348b 14th Avenue SW

Fair’s Fair Books in Inglewood

It can’t be a list for introverts without a bookstore, and this is a great one in Calgary. Another gem that is quite literally hidden in a basement in Inglewood, it has tons of used books to look through and places to sit while you pick your next best read! This family-run bookstore has been open in Calgary since 1988 and continues to thrive (maybe it’s the great deals).

Address: 907 9th Avenue SE

Globe Cinema

There are a bunch of theatres in Calgary but the Globe Cinema is unique in its selection of films and promotion of local art. It is an independent art house theatre featuring films you will not see anywhere else. It’s been a hub for artists and thinkers (introverted or not) since 1995 and is the perfect place to hide out and catch an indie film that most other people probably won’t watch,

Address: 617 8th Avenue SW