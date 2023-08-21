Uniqlo is opening its first location in Calgary this week

Japanese giant Uniqlo is expanding into Calgary, with its Chinook Centre location officially opening its doors later this week.

The store was announced earlier this year, and now shoppers can finally visit the store this Friday.

It will just be the second Uniqlo store to open in Alberta, with the first opening up in West Edmonton Mall back in 2019.

The 15,000-square-foot store will offer all of the things that make Uniqlo unique, from the guest experience to its entire lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids.

To celebrate its grand opening, the first 200 customers will receive free coffee and donuts from Phil & Sebastian, with the doors opening to customers at 10 am.

Throughout the weekend, customers can also test their luck and spin the UNIQLO Garapon Wheel to win a ton of prizes, including branded mugs and keychains.

Best known for its quality basics and relatively affordable prices, the retailer first opened in Japan in 1984 and now has over 2,400 locations around the world, growing to be the largest clothing retailer in Asia.

There are just 17 Uniqlo locations in Canada.

Uniqlo Calgary

Where: CF Chinook Centre

Opening date: August 25, 2023