12 houses for sale in Alberta that are listed for under $200,000 (PHOTOS)
Aug 21 2023, 5:35 pm
Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of houses for sale that are well under your budget in less populated areas.
So much so that if you take a deep dive into RE/MAX, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $200,000.
Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive homes on the market in Calgary and Edmonton. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.
Vermillion
4614 48B Avenue
- Sale price: $179,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 960 square feet
Fort Vermilion
4507 River Road
- Sale price: $195,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 972 square feet
Rural Lac Ste. Anne County
408 Lakeview Drive
- Sale price: $165,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 735 square feet
Lacombe
5540 55 Avenue
- Sale price: $174,911
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 636 square feet
Claresholm
116 45 Avenue W
- Sale price: $157,500
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,095 square feet
Rural Yellowhead County
10314 Highway 16 W
- Sale price: $195,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,011 square feet
Thorsby
4917 51 Street
- Sale price: $199,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,063 square feet
Rural Lac La Biche County
417-63303 867 Highway
- Sale price: $174,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,089 square feet
Mallaig
3003 Park Avenue
- Sale price: $184,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,664 square feet
Grande Prairie
9605 Hillcrest Drive
- Sale price: $180,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,038 square feet
Rural Big Lakes County
16-160 Peace River Avenue
- Sale price: $189,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 255 square feet
Lethbridge
1803 5A Avenue N
- Sale price: $159,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 683 square feet