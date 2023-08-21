12 houses for sale in Alberta that are listed for under $200,000 (PHOTOS)

Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of houses for sale that are well under your budget in less populated areas.

So much so that if you take a deep dive into RE/MAX, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $200,000.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive homes on the market in Calgary and Edmonton. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Vermillion

Sale price: $179,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

960 square feet

Fort Vermilion

Sale price: $195,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

972 square feet

Rural Lac Ste. Anne County

Sale price: $165,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

735 square feet

Lacombe

Sale price: $174,911

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

636 square feet

Claresholm

Sale price: $157,500

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,095 square feet

Rural Yellowhead County

Sale price: $195,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,011 square feet

Thorsby

Sale price: $199,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,063 square feet

Rural Lac La Biche County

Sale price: $174,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,089 square feet

Mallaig

Sale price: $184,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,664 square feet

Grande Prairie

Sale price: $180,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,038 square feet

Rural Big Lakes County

Sale price: $189,900

One bedroom

One bathroom

255 square feet

Lethbridge