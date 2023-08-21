Real EstateUrbanized

12 houses for sale in Alberta that are listed for under $200,000 (PHOTOS)

Aug 21 2023, 5:35 pm
Century 21 Poirier Real Estate | Clay Kleparchuk, RE/MAX PREFERRED CHOICE

Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of houses for sale that are well under your budget in less populated areas.

So much so that if you take a deep dive into RE/MAX, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $200,000.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive homes on the market in Calgary and Edmonton. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Vermillion

Vermilion Realty

Vermilion Realty

Vermilion Realty

4614 48B Avenue

  • Sale price: $179,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 960 square feet

Fort Vermilion

Realty ONE Group Northern Advantage

Realty ONE Group Northern Advantage

Realty ONE Group Northern Advantage

4507 River Road

  • Sale price: $195,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 972 square feet

Rural Lac Ste. Anne County

Clay Kleparchuk, RE/MAX PREFERRED CHOICE

Clay Kleparchuk, RE/MAX PREFERRED CHOICE

Clay Kleparchuk, RE/MAX PREFERRED CHOICE

408 Lakeview Drive

  • Sale price: $165,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 735 square feet

Lacombe

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

5540 55 Avenue

  • Sale price: $174,911
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 636 square feet

Claresholm

Gerry McGuire, RE/MAX HOUSE OF REAL ESTATE

Alberta houses for sale

Gerry McGuire, RE/MAX HOUSE OF REAL ESTATE

Alberta houses for sale

Gerry McGuire, RE/MAX HOUSE OF REAL ESTATE

116 45 Avenue W

  • Sale price: $157,500
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,095 square feet

Rural Yellowhead County

Alberta houses for sale

Henry Boxma, RE/MAX BOXSHAW FOUR REALTY

Henry Boxma, RE/MAX BOXSHAW FOUR REALTY

Henry Boxma, RE/MAX BOXSHAW FOUR REALTY

10314 Highway 16 W

  • Sale price: $195,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,011 square feet

Thorsby

Alberta houses for sale

Darcy Powlik, RE/MAX Real Estate

Darcy Powlik, RE/MAX Real Estate

Darcy Powlik, RE/MAX Real Estate

4917 51 Street

  • Sale price: $199,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,063 square feet

Rural Lac La Biche County

Alberta houses for sale

Natalie Kelly, RE/MAX Bonnyville Realty

Natalie Kelly, RE/MAX Bonnyville Realty

Natalie Kelly, RE/MAX Bonnyville Realty

417-63303 867 Highway

  • Sale price: $174,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,089 square feet

Mallaig

Alberta houses for sale

Century 21 Poirier Real Estate

Century 21 Poirier Real Estate

Alberta houses for sale

Century 21 Poirier Real Estate

3003 Park Avenue 

  • Sale price: $184,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,664 square feet

Grande Prairie

Sutton Group Grande Prairie Professionals

Sutton Group Grande Prairie Professionals

Alberta houses for sale

Sutton Group Grande Prairie Professionals

9605 Hillcrest Drive

  • Sale price: $180,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,038 square feet

Rural Big Lakes County

Alberta houses for sale

CENTURY 21 NORTHERN REALTY

Alberta houses for sale

CENTURY 21 NORTHERN REALTY

Alberta houses for sale

CENTURY 21 NORTHERN REALTY

16-160 Peace River Avenue

  • Sale price: $189,900
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 255 square feet

Lethbridge

Century 21 Foothills South Real Estate

Century 21 Foothills South Real Estate

Alberta houses for sale

Century 21 Foothills South Real Estate

1803 5A Avenue N

  • Sale price: $159,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 683 square feet
