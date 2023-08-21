Keith Urban just gave some serious love to this local Calgary restaurant

Keith Urban gave a killer performance in Calgary on Sunday night for the final show of this year’s Country Thunder, and he gave some serious love to a local favourite restaurant.

He came on stage repping a shirt with “Boogie’s Brigade” written across the front and finished his opening song “Wild Hearts” by giving a shoutout to local burger chain Boogie’s Burgers.

Keith shared he stopped by the popular establishment for lunch earlier that day, and Boogie’s told us what he ordered.

Mila, a social media coordinator with Boogie’s Burgers, says his visit to the restaurant was memorable, especially for one employee.

Keith went into the burger joint incognito and spoke with a staff member about Country Thunder (where he’d be performing later that evening.) The employee, who didn’t recognize the star, said she wasn’t super into it this year and was unimpressed by the 2023 lineup.

Needless to say, it’s been a running joke at Boogie’s since.

If you’re a longtime Boogie’s fan or a new convert hoping to eat your lunch Keith style, you’ll want to order the same way he did and get your hands on a Fay’s burger.

It’s one of the cheaper options on the menu at $8.75. Keith is clearly a mushroom lover, as this burger comes with a single patty, sautéed mushrooms, crispy bacon, creamy mushroom sauce, grilled onion, tomato, and shredded lettuce.

Now we know the secret behind all that energy he brings to the stage: delicious eats on show day.