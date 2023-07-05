First-ever Calgary Uniqlo location is opening next month

Japanese giant Uniqlo is expanding into Calgary with its Chinook Centre location officially launching next month.

Uniqlo will open the doors of its first-ever YYC location at Chinook this August.

The 15,000-square-foot store will offer all of the things that make Uniqlo unique, from the guest experience to its entire lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids.

To get ready for the new launch, Uniqlo is hiring for a number of different positions in Calgary leading up to the August opening.

This is the second Uniqlo location in Alberta with the first being in West Edmonton Mall just up the QE-2.

Calgary is actually the second new store opening in Canada this year, with the Ottawa location launching last month.

Uniqlo is also entering new cities across the US, with more to come in Canada. Uniqlo aims to open 20 new stores a year to reach 200 in North America by 2027.

Uniqlo opened its first store in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1984 and has been creating

apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity ever since.

Now, the brand has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, including 16 stores in Canada and

online.

While some major stores have shut down, we have also had some great new shops opening in Calgary lately, from high-end stores to new thrift shops.