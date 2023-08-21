A wildly popular hot spring and hike in Alberta's Rockies might reopen soon

Officials with Jasper National Park say a popular hot spring and hiking trail may not reopen until sometime in early September.

The park updated visitors on Friday stating that a washed-out slope along Miette Road that leads to Miette Hot Springs has been deemed stable by geotechnical engineers; however, some rerouting is required for traffic to pass safely.

The area was heavily impacted in early June when a storm walloped the park, bringing with it up to 100 mm of precipitation in some areas, falling as both snow and rain.

“Parks Canada is currently mobilizing a contractor to complete the work required for safe single-lane alternating traffic use and is anticipating reopening Miette Road by the end of August,” the post stated.

“Once the road is reopened, Parks Canada’s goal is to reopen the Miette Hot Springs prior to the September long weekend or sooner if possible. Opening dates and hours are yet to be determined, and an update will be shared before the end of August.”

Parks Canada also cautioned that it is a proposed timeline and is subject to change as construction progresses.



Once the road reopens, there will be automated traffic lights to direct single-lane alternating traffic. Motorists are asked to obey reduced speed limits and follow the directions of traffic control equipment.

The area under the closure begins 100 meters southeast of the entrance to Miette Campground and has been in effect since June 22.

Violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act, with a maximum penalty of $25,000.