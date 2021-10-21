A pop-up Instagrammable cocktail lounge in downtown Calgary has extended its stay in the city, give you more time to check out its incredible bites, sips, and art.

The Dark Arts, an interim exhibit and resto-lounge located inside of The GRAND Theatre, combines refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and unique works created by some of YYC’s top artists.

The space provides the perfect spot for a night out with a backdrop that has much to explore.

“Every detail is well thought-out, from food to wine, to art to music, to atmosphere and service,” said Dallas Tambeau, Operational Partner, The Dark Arts, in a media release.

Continually supporting local artists, the spot displays an atmosphere like no other.

With a live electric violinist performing every Friday and Saturday evening, along with a number of special events, no two visits are alike at this venue.

The menu, crafted by Chef Brent Taddeo, boasts a selection of shareable bites, including charred cauliflower, confit chicken, shrimp and grits, and braised beef cross rib.

The new Calgary art venue also serves up an array of creative and colourful cocktails that match the decor, with names like The Subtle Sutton and Sunny T. You can also get classics like an Old Fashioned, Pina Colada, and Gin & Juice.

The interim resto-lounge opened in July and was initially expected to close in October, however it will now continue its run in Calgary until the end of the year.

The Dark Arts is open weekly from Wednesday to Saturday and welcomes walk-ins, or you can make a reservation to guarantee your place and ensure you get a chance to check out this popular spot before it’s gone.

The Dark Arts

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through December 2021

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

Facebook| Instagram