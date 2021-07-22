Hello Sunshine, aka Banff’s new sushi, Japanese BBQ, and karaoke spot, is gearing up to open soon, and we can’t wait to check it out.

Located in Banff Village, Hello Sunshine has teased that it will be welcoming guests to come and sing in its Disco Den or the Lava Lounge once it officially opens very soon.

This concept has previously operated a takeout pop-up to drum up some excitement surrounding its eats, which include souped-up hot dogs and fluffy baos, to name a few.

Hellow Sunshine is a part of the Banff Hospitality Collective, which operates 11 other restaurants in downtown Banff.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!