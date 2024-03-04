Mama Rice Roll opens its doors in Calgary

A brand-new Calgary spot specializing in house-made rice rolls with dozens of different toppings is opening this week.

Mama Rice Roll is soft-opening its new spot in Dragon City Mall in YYC’s Chinatown on March 4, where diners can get their hands on freshly made-to-order rice rolls and congee.

The store will specialize in rice rolls, a Cantonese dish also known as Cheung Fun that’s a staple at dim sum spots.

Mama Rice Roll, which is a sister restaurant to Mama Dessert, uses stone-ground rice paste to stuff the rolls along with lettuce, bean sprouts and green onions. However, you can upgrade your dish with 20 different toppings to choose from, such as Century Egg, tofu, pork, shrimp, and chicken.

As well as rice rolls, Mama Rice Roll also has both scallop and pork-based congee, which can again be topped with any number of fillings for a warming and hearty lunch.

There are also plenty of side dishes to choose from, including salted tofu pudding, marinated cucumber braised pork, or purple sticky rice.

Address: Dragon City Mall – 328 Centre Street S #142, Calgary

Instagram