Tornado warning issued for south of Calgary

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for areas south of Calgary including Okotoks.

“At 4:11 pm MDT, [ECCC] meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado,” the alert reads.

It says the radar shows a possible tornado just west of Okotoks and heading east with Aldersyde also in the path.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

The full warning also includes Diamond Valley, High River, and De Winton. The tornado warning does not include Calgary but the city is under a severe thunderstorm watch which does include a “slight chance” of a tornado.

ECCC says you should get as low as you can.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet,” the alert advises.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and another temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

ECCC issues tornado warnings when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.