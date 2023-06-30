Round two? Calgary is under a severe thunderstorm watch

Calgary is under a severe thunderstorm watch one day after getting hit hard by a storm that knocked trees over and flooded some streets.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says that a “strong thunderstorm” is likely to develop along the foothills and move east this afternoon.

It says that the conditions are favourable for a storm that could bring strong gusts of wind, hail, and lots of rain.

We got a first-hand look at what can happen in Calgary when we get a thunderstorm last night. Trees were pulled from the ground and massive rain caused flash flooding across downtown.

If storms do pop up, there is also a “slight chance” of a tornado forming from them, and the ECCC is asking everyone to be prepared.

It says if threatening weather is approaching, you should take cover immediately.

Its slogan for this is “When thunder roars, go indoors!” and lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

ECCC issues severe thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Rain is in the forecast for much of the Canada Day weekend in Calgary, although if we can avoid it, the temperatures look perfect for a fun-filled long weekend.