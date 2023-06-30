Tornado warning issued for area in Central Alberta

A tornado warning has been issued in central Alberta as severe thunderstorms bubbled up across the province Friday.

“At 3:51 pm, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the Alberta Emergency Alert stated.

This severe thunderstorm is located 10 km north of Alder Flats and is moving southeast at 30 km/h toward the communities of Alder Flats and Buck Lake, around 50 km south of Drayton Valley.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” the warning added.

The tornado warning is in effect for:

Clearwater County

O’Chiese 203

Sunchild 202

Breton

Drayton Valley

Brazeau County

Wetaskiwin County No. 10

The Alberta Emergency Alert advises people in the area to seek shelter immediately in a “basement or reinforced structure.”

“Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls,” the alert stated.

“If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine.”