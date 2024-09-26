We love a good star sighting, and two huge names in the foodie world were just spotted at a Calgary institution.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Top Chef would be heading to the Great White North for its newest season, and it seems like Kristen Kish and Gail Simmons have wasted no time in exploring all the great eats Canada has to offer.

While Calgary is packed with fine dining restaurants, the pair opted for somewhere a little more low-key but no less tasty.

Kish, who recently took over from long-time Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, shared a photo with Simmons outside the iconic Inglewood Drive-In in YYC, where the pair enjoyed the spot’s famous soft serve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Kish (@kristenlkish)



“Dairy Queen’s…of Canada,” she captioned the post.

Simmons, who was born in Toronto, was even rocking a Canadian tuxedo to mark the occasion.

In addition to hitting up Inglewood Drive-In, the pair rewarded the Top Chef crew with perhaps the most Canadian snack of all.

Simmons shared a snap with Kish in front of a Beavertails truck, which serves up the iconic pastry, with a sign sweetly thanking the crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gail Simmons (@gailsimmonseats)

Top Chef, which is different from Top Chef Canada, typically films in the US, and while the show filmed briefly in Whistler for the ninth season, this is the first season filmed in Canada.

A premiere date for season 22 of Top Chef has yet to be announced, but we’re extremely excited to see Canada on screen.

With files from Marco Ovies