Attention, fans of The Bear! Legendary Canadian chef and star of the hit FX show Matty Matheson is set to pay a visit to Calgary very soon.

Matheson, who is widely recognized for his star turn as Neil Fak in The Bear, will be making a stop in YYC as part of his latest book tour.

The acclaimed chef and best-selling author will visit Bella Concert Hall on November 16 for an in-depth conversation with CBC Radio’s Paul Karchut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wordfest (@wordfest)

As part of the event, guests will be able to submit questions to Matheson so if you’ve got any burning questions on anything from The Bear to Matheson’s career or his new book, Soup, Salads, Sandwiches, now’s your chance to ask away!

Not only will tickets gain entry to the 75-minute talk, but guests will also receive a signed copy of Soup, Salads, Sandwiches to take home.

As part of the tour, Matheson will stop at cities across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, and Vancouver.

Tickets for the exclusive event are on sale now.

When: November 16, 2024 at 1 pm

Where: 8 Mount Royal Circle SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $94.12; buy tickets here