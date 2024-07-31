Tim Hortons launching donut to raise funds in the wake of Jasper wildfires

Tim Hortons will be offering a fundraising donut at locations across Alberta next month, in the wake of wildfires that caused destruction in Jasper.

From August 12 to 18, the Canadian chain will be offering the fundraising donut for $2 in Alberta, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

“Local Tim Hortons restaurant owners have been donating food and beverages to first responders and evacuation centres since the heartbreaking wildfires first broke out in Jasper, and right across Alberta, Tims owners have wanted to lend their support,” said Jason Gash, general manager of Western Canada at Tim Hortons.

“The Tim Hortons brand has always been rooted in supporting communities and we’re so proud of how guests rally with us during our charitable campaigns so we can support important causes together.”

Around 30% of the town of Jasper has been destroyed by rapidly moving wildfires in the area.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of Tim Hortons and its customers,” said Amy Avis, chief of emergencies at the Canadian Red Cross.

“The needs of the people impacted by the wildfires that destroyed many parts of the Jasper area will continue to emerge in the weeks and months ahead. The Red Cross is committed to working with the community of Jasper, Indigenous leadership, and all levels of government to help individuals and families as they recover.”