Thrift your next Stampede fit at this massive secondhand market in Calgary

Get ready to saddle up and head down to 17th Avenue this month if you’re in search of the perfect Calgary Stampede fit on a budget!

Seconds Collective has teamed up with a bunch of local businesses to bring affordable and sustainable Western fashion to downtown streets this summer. It is the collective’s largest market yet with over 30 vendors scheduled to attend.

Taking place over three days, there are a ton of opportunities to check it out!

Seconds Collective Stampede market

When: June 21 from 4 to 10 pm; June 22 to 23 from noon to 6 pm

Where: Tomkins Park — 17th Avenue and 8th Street SW

Price: FREE