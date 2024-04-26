EventsStampede

You can save cash at Stampede with Costco and it's a steal

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Apr 26 2024, 11:00 pm
You can save cash at Stampede with Costco and it’s a steal
Costco is bringing back its annual “Stampede Bucks” deal, and if you plan on heading to the grounds this year, it’s totally worth the investment.

For $40, you can get $50 worth of money to spend on the grounds for a guaranteed 20% off the fun.

2024 Costco Stampede Bucks
byu/ShooterSteveYYC inCalgary

The best part is that you can use them on almost everything at Stampede. The coupons can be used for rides, games, food, beverages, rodeo tickets, evening show tickets, merchandise, retail, and admission.

They are only available while supplies last, so get your hands on them soon!

The list of concerts this year continues to grow, and it’s really shaping up to be one of the best years in music yet. You can check out our running list of them here.

