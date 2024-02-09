9 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: February 9 to 11

It’s a busy weekend in Calgary with big food festivals and annual Chinese New Year celebrations taking over the city.

Whether you’ve got a sweets craving or are looking for a feast for the eyes, here are the best things happening in the city right now that you do not want to miss.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brekkie Cafe (@brekkieyyc)

What: If you or your partner have a sweet tooth, there’s nothing quite like the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. With so many unique concoctions at various locations around the city, you’ll have fun hunting down the most unique flavours while exploring Calgary.

When: February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations around Calgary. For a full list of participating vendors, click here.

BHM Exhibition at the Military Museums

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Education Team (@tmmfoundation)

What: A new exhibition which showcases the vital role and sacrifices made by Black Canadian soldiers from the First World War to the present day is on at the Military Museums. Running throughout February, there are many opportunities to check it out for yourself.

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

When: February 2 to 29

Price: Regular admission ranging from free to $35 for a family pass

Check out Chinook Blast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinook Blast (@chinookblast)

What: There’s a lot to watch out for at Chinook Blast, but some of the most fun comes in the stunning art installations and performances that pop up throughout the city. It’s a massive event with so many free things to check out, including colourful light displays that can be oh-so romantic.

When: February 2 to 19

Where: For a detailed list of installations throughout the city, click here

Free presentation on Black history at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: This free presentation will teach you all about the forgotten history of Black Fur Traders. Join renowned poet, writer, and educator Bertrand Bickersteth as he explores the topic with audiences.

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

When: February 11

Price: Free, but make sure to register here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle | local calgary + travel blog (@ellewritenow)

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: There are a few spots to snap photos at Telus Spark this month, notably at their upcoming Valentine’s-themed exhibit Tender Tingles. The event is designed to be a complete multi-sensory experience that will allow guests to explore “the mysteries of touch, ASMR, relaxation, and the diverse effects of being turned on or turned off.” There are also options to sign up for a couple’s massage workshop or a VIP dinner that will further explore the diverse range of senses.

If you’re looking for a great food picture, this place can’t be missed, thanks to the incredible galactic-themed ice creams and hot chocolates.

When: February 9, starting at 6 pm

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: Ranges from $26 for general admission to the exhibit to $125 for the full VIP dinner; some discounts are available for students and seniors; tickets can be purchased online here

Black History Month at the Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: The Calgary Public Library is hosting a ton of events in honour of Black History Month. From film screenings to educational presentations, you’ll find no shortage of ways to recognize Black talent and contributions at the Calgary Public Library this month.

Where: Central Library – 800 3rd Street SE

When: Various times throughout the month; check them out here

Price: Free

Chinese New Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre (@calgarychinese)

What: Celebrate the Chinese New Year by joining the Chinese Cultural Centre for performances of dragon and lion dances. They are visually stunning to watch — and also to take some beautiful photos of.

When: February 3 to 11

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW

Price: Free

Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethnik Festivals (@ethnikfestivals)

What: The Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture will help platform over 20 local artists, and will feature events including a cooking competition, cultural presentations, and more.

Where: Telus Convention Centre – 136 8th Avenue SE

When: February 9 and 10

Price: Ranges in price from free to $40; learn more here