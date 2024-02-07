Cheap dates you can go on for under $20 in Calgary this February

With the most romantic holiday of the year coming up, February can be a surprisingly expensive month. If you want to plan a cute romantic date but don’t want to break the bank, there are some great options around Calgary.

Whether you’re looking to impress a new date or treat your long-term partner to something special, we’ve got some great budget-friendly ideas!

Try some fun hot chocolates at YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

If you or your partner have a sweet tooth, there’s nothing quite like YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. With so many unique concoctions at various locations around the city, you’ll have fun hunting down the most unique flavours while exploring the city.

When: February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations around Calgary. For a full list of participating vendors, click here.

Check out Chinook Blast

There’s a lot to watch out for at Chinook Blast, but some of the most fun things to come out of it are the stunning art installations and performances that pop up throughout the city. It’s a massive event with so many free things to check out and the colourful light displays can be so romantic.

When: February 2 to 19

Where: For a detailed list of installations throughout the city, click here.

Craft beer with pups

For some people, flowers or a nice meal won’t impress them but a cute dog will do the trick! Cold Garden is the perfect place to take a date if you’re looking for a couple of tasty craft beers to sip while getting to know the cutest local pups.

Where: 1100 11th Street SE

Visit a scenic lookout point

A romantic car ride is a great way to get to know someone new or spend some quality time with your loved one. We recommend visiting the Crescent Heights lookout point and maybe grabbing a milkshake from Peter’s Drive-In on your way there!

Where: 240 Crescent Road NW

Explore local spots on a photoshoot date

With just a bit of gas money, you can get to many awesome aesthetic spots in the city. Exploring the city is a fun date-night activity and you can collect some awesome photo memories in the process. If you’re looking to impress your date, we recommend a couple of spots in the city like High Park, Pixel Park or murals around downtown Calgary.

Night in with a heart-shaped pizza

Dinner and a movie can be a surprisingly expensive night out, so turning to Netflix is a great way to save some money. Instead of going out for dinner, cozy up inside, put on a movie, and have a date night in with a heart-shaped pizza from a local pizza joint. Boston Pizza, Pizza 73, and Fresh Slice have all offered that tasty option in the past.

Romantic skate night

What: There are a handful of places to go skating outdoors for free in Calgary, but skating at Olympic Plaza just hits different, and it’s free! It’s the perfect romantic backdrop to that first kiss.

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Have a DIY night inside

There’s a lot of great creative workshops around the city but they can be pretty pricey. Instead, put on a creative YouTube tutorial like this one, get a cheap bottle of wine and have a cozy night in. If you don’t want to break the bank on the supplies, Dollarama is a great place to start.