8 ways to recognize Black history in Calgary this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

While it’s important to recognize Black Canadians’ contributions year-round, some awesome, educational and entertaining events are happening around Calgary in honour of Black History Month. February is a month dedicated to honouring the legacies of African, Caribbean, and Black Canadians.

From John Ware to Viola Desmond, Black Canadians have played a significant role in shaping our country, and various events are taking place in Calgary to celebrate the month.

Here are some fantastic Black History Month events to check out in Calgary:

Exhibition at the Military Museums

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Education Team (@tmmfoundation)

A new exhibition showcasing the vital role and sacrifices made by Black Canadian soldiers from the First World War to the present day is on at the Miltary Museums. Running throughout February, there are many opportunities to check it out for yourself.

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

When: February 2 to 29

Price: Regular admission ranging from FREE to $35 for a family pass

Free movie at the Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by slowday Magazine (@slowdaymagazine)

The historic Plaza Theatre is screening Remember the Titans for free this month! Starring Denzel Washington, this can be a fun throwback event to enjoy with the family while celebrating BHM.

Where: The Plaza Theatre – 1133 Kensington Road NW

When: February 10 at 1:30 pm

Price: FREE

Support a Black-owned business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave BIA (@17thavesw)

It’s great to educate yourself and get immersed in Black culture, but it’s so important to also “put your money with your mouth is.” There are some great Black-owned businesses around Calgary. There’s a great directory here as well as a blog dedicated to Black-owned businesses on 17th Avenue here.

Free presentation on Black history at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

This FREE presentation will teach you all about the forgotten history of Black Fur Traders. Join renowned poet, writer and educator Bertrand Bickersteth as he explores the topic with audiences.

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

When: February 11

Price: FREE, but make sure to register here

Annual Black History Month Dinner

Lihat postingan ini di Instagram Sebuah kiriman dibagikan oleh Romero Distilling Co. (@romerodistilling)

There are a couple of incredible events to watch for at Heritage Park for Black History Month this year. The annual Black History Month Dinner is presented alongside the Calgary Black Chambers. It includes a three-course gourmet dinner, two Heritage Park Day passes, entertainment by local Black musicians, door prizes, and more! All funds go towards scholarships for Black students.

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

When: February 11

Price: $128 and can be purchased online here

Black History Month at the Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

The Calgary Public Library is hosting a ton of events in honour of Black History Month. From film screenings to educational presentations, you’ll find no shortage of ways to recognize black talent and contributions at the Calgary Public Library this month.

Where: Central Library – 800 3rd Street SE

When: Various times throughout the month. Check them out here.

Price: FREE

Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethnik Festivals (@ethnikfestivals)

The Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture will help platform over 20 local artists and will have many other events, including a cooking competition, cultural presentations, and more.

Where: Telus Convention Centre – 136 8th Avenue SE

When: February 9 and 10

Price: Ranges in price from FREE to $40. Learn more here.

Pick up a BHM book

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penguin Random House (@penguinrandomhouse)

If you don’t have a lot of time on your hands, it might be hard to commit to an event this month, but there are also a bunch of books to choose from that might help to enlighten you. The Calgary Public Library has a list of Canadian books written by Black authors here, and the City of Calgary also has some suggestions here.