The world's largest perogy is in Canada and it's a must-see this summer

Looking to tick off some iconic locations in Alberta? Well, you better add the world’s largest perogy to your list of things to see this summer.

So if you find yourself northeast of Edmonton and want to see something truly incredible, this is it.

Perched on a large fork, the World’s Largest Perogy in Glendon, Alberta stands 27 feet tall and weighs approximately 6,000 pounds. That’s a HEAVY perogy!

It was unveiled in 1993 and has been making visitors hungry for their next perogy ever since.

Glendon is no stranger to the perogy, holding an annual festival dedicated to the delicious cuisine in a park named after them, too.

It’s certainly in the top 10 outrageous roadside attractions you have to see in Alberta.

Heck, we even think the Glendon Perogy can be added to the great large attractions of the world, up there with The Great Wall of China, The Great Pyramids of Giza, and The Eiffel Tower.

If you are in the area for this strange object, you might as well travel on over to Mundare for its giant sausage and Vegreville for its giant pysanka. Knock ’em all off the Alberta sight-seeing bucket list in one swoop, get into it!

World’s Largest Perogy

Where: [no name], Glendon, AB T0A 1P0