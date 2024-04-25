Alberta mountain towns are used to their share of traffic over the summer, but one “hidden gem” might be bustling more than usual this year if social media trends are any indicator.

According to a 2024 travel report by Pinterest, Jasper National Park meets Gen Z’s criteria for the perfect trip.

While Jasper is a well-known town, locals often still consider it the less crowded mountain escape, making it the perfect “crossroads quest,” as Pinterest crowned it.

The report found that Gen-Z users (people born between 1997 and 2012) tend to search for adventures that “forge deeper connections with friends through intimate, budget-friendly road trips.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper, Canada (@tourismjasper)

Searches focused on road trips have been exploding, with “comfy road trip outfits” increasing by 250%, “what to bring on a road trip” increasing by 66%, and “road trip snacks” increasing by 65%.

This, combined with increased searches oriented towards friend activities like “places to go with friends list” and “nature with friends,” is what led the major social media site to award Jasper the title of the ultimate Gen-Z destination this summer.

“Gen Z Pinterest users are increasingly searching for road trips and travel with friends as an affordable, more accessible travel option to split costs and be spontaneous,” reads the report.

“Road trips offer the freedom to savor every moment of the journey, creating opportunities to strengthen bonds and forge unforgettable memories in an intimate setting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper, Canada (@tourismjasper)

Other top global destinations listed this year include Tanzania safaris, Okinawa in Japan, the English countryside and Machu Picchu.

What’s your dream destination this year? Let us know in the comments!