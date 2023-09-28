14 great things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 29 to October 1

It’s hard to believe that September is already coming to an end, but the good news is that there are so many ways to celebrate the end of the month, with 15 great things happening around Calgary this weekend.

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Five days of hot air balloons continue this weekend, with the major event to look forward to being Balloon Glow on Friday. It is all free for the public to enjoy, so you won’t want to miss it!

When: September 27 to October 1

Where: There are multiple events happening throughout Calgary and High River; for a scheduled list of events, click here

Price: FREE

Apple Fest

What: This weekend at Granary Road is completely dedicated to apples! Watch a live apple cider press before sipping on a hot cup of apple cider, find a wide selection of apple jams and jellies or take part in an apple pie eating contest. To see the full list of fun-themed activities and to register, click here.

When: September 30 to October 1, 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Granary Road, 226066 112th Street W

Price: The farmer’s market is free, but some activities are included in park admission, which is $15.95 and can be purchased online here. There are also themed contests and workshops that are either free to register or have a small fee. Register for them here.

YYC Pizza Fest

What: Restaurants across the city are competing for Calgarians’ votes to win one of the four awards being dished out in YYC. The four categories this year are Top Rated, Most Popular, Most Innovative, and Best Baker for the fan-favourite crust.

When: September 15 to October 1, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Night Light

What: Night Light is a three-day celebration of light, art and live performances that is FREE for Calgarians to enjoy this weekend! It’s the first time it will be held in Calgary, and it is a platform to showcase different artists at all skill levels. The event page says, “By embracing the autumnal equinox and celebrating the transition into longer nights, we’re taking the obscurity out of all things dark.” Be prepared for a magical evening!

When: September 28 to 30

Where: Victoria Park

Price: FREE

Pumpkin Patches

What: There are so many awesome places in and around Calgary to check out pumpkin patches in October! We’ve rounded up a detailed list here.

When: Throughout October

Where: Calgary Farmyard, Granary Road, Butterfield Acres, Cobb’s Adventure Park

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here for a peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival is running for the final weekend with a giant lineup of films, and you can check them all out here. The best part is you can head out with a group of friends to one of the screenings or cozy up inside and stream one from your couch. With single tickets starting at $17, this is a great way to feel like you’re participating in the art scene without breaking the bank (or having to go outside).

When: September 21 to October 1

Where: There are multiple places screening for CIFF; see where your favourite films are showing here.

Price: Tickets start at $17 but can also be purchased in bundles online here.

Cirque du Soleil What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this week and running until the end of October. When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Lantern Fest What: Join other Calgarians as they celebrate alongside the rest of the world's lantern celebrations. Make lanterns, take a lantern quiz, enjoy local art, and take part in the lantern walk at the end of the night. Where: Southview Community Association, 2020 33rd Street SE

When: September 30, 6 to 8:30 pm

Serena Ryder What: This Canadian singer-songwriter has some great hits you'll no doubt be able to sing along to this weekend, no matter how big of a fan you already are. A couple of her top songs have been played regularly for a decade, including "Stompa" and "What I Wouldn't Do." When: September 29, 7:30 pm

Where: Jubilee Auditorium

Price: Tickets are between $34 and $94 and can be purchased here

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Halloweekends

What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day, or just walk around “Hallotown” that takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.

Take a class at Stash

What: Brush up on your craft skills and bring home your very own cozy cable headbands after taking this course at Stash this weekend!

When: October 1, 10 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Stash Lounge,1237 9th Avenue SE

Price: $75 and can be purchased here