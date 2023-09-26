4 perfect pumpkin patches near Calgary that are worth the drive
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect pumpkin, there are so many incredible pumpkin patches to check out in and around Calgary.
These spots offer so much more than just pumpkins though, if you’re looking for the perfect fall day or evening out, they are sure not to disappoint!
Calgary Farmyard
What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving with all proceeds going to charity. You can also enjoy an evening of lights on the grounds until 9 pm.
When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View
Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.
Butterfield Acres
Pick up the perfect pumpkin at Butterfield Acres or just enjoy the pumpkin hunts, scarecrow alley, or tractor-pulled hay wagon and of course the animals! Make sure you get your tickets ahead of time and quickly since tickets are selling fast!
When: Open weekends in October
Time: Between 10 am and 4 pm
Where: Butterfield Acres Petting Farm, 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW
Tickets: Free for kids not walking yet, $14.99 for kids, $16.99 general admission, available online
Granary Road
Granary Road’s Pumpkin Harvest is coming up this month and it’s going to be fantastic! The harvest is full of events for the whole family including the opportunity to hop onto the Rover Ride to the pumpkin hunt, Pumpkins and Putts mini golf, or the pumpkin smash! Make sure to register ahead of time here.
When: October 14 & 15, 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Granary Road
Tickets: Admission to the market is free, tickets to the adventure park start at $15.95 and can be purchased online here
Cobb’s Adventure Park
Check out Pumpkin Palooza at Cobb’s Adventure Park to find yourself the perfect soon-to-be-Jack-O-Lantern starting on October 7. Tickets are available here.
When: Select days between October 1 and 30 — visit its website
Where: Cobb’s Corn Maze & Family Fun Park — 1500 84th Street NE
Tickets: Free for kids under three years old, $20 general admission