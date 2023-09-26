4 perfect pumpkin patches near Calgary that are worth the drive

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect pumpkin, there are so many incredible pumpkin patches to check out in and around Calgary.

These spots offer so much more than just pumpkins though, if you’re looking for the perfect fall day or evening out, they are sure not to disappoint!

Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving with all proceeds going to charity. You can also enjoy an evening of lights on the grounds until 9 pm.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Butterfield Acres

Pick up the perfect pumpkin at Butterfield Acres or just enjoy the pumpkin hunts, scarecrow alley, or tractor-pulled hay wagon and of course the animals! Make sure you get your tickets ahead of time and quickly since tickets are selling fast!

When: Open weekends in October

Time: Between 10 am and 4 pm

Where: Butterfield Acres Petting Farm, 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Tickets: Free for kids not walking yet, $14.99 for kids, $16.99 general admission, available online

Granary Road

Granary Road’s Pumpkin Harvest is coming up this month and it’s going to be fantastic! The harvest is full of events for the whole family including the opportunity to hop onto the Rover Ride to the pumpkin hunt, Pumpkins and Putts mini golf, or the pumpkin smash! Make sure to register ahead of time here.

When: October 14 & 15, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Granary Road

Tickets: Admission to the market is free, tickets to the adventure park start at $15.95 and can be purchased online here

Cobb’s Adventure Park

Check out Pumpkin Palooza at Cobb’s Adventure Park to find yourself the perfect soon-to-be-Jack-O-Lantern starting on October 7. Tickets are available here.

When: Select days between October 1 and 30 — visit its website

Where: Cobb’s Corn Maze & Family Fun Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: Free for kids under three years old, $20 general admission