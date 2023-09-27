15 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this October

If you’ve been looking to switch careers or take up a temporary new gig, October is a great month to take the leap with hundreds of jobs available in Calgary.

We’re entering into peak seasonal season, which means there are also a bunch of unique roles opening up for the fall.

McDonald’s

Who: McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food chain and is well known for its worker benefit programs including healthcare and retirement funds and parental leave.

Jobs: There are dozens of jobs open at McDonald’s locations across Calgary including part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more about the various jobs on offer and to apply, check out its website here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city which require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: The City of Calgary is hiring for dozens of positions across departments including administration, communications and tech.

More: For more information and to apply, check out its website here.

The Lego Store

Who: If you’re really just a big kid at heart who still loves to build things, you’ll want to jump at these two job opportunities at the Lego Store in Calgary.

Jobs: The Lego Store in Chinook is hiring for a part-time supervisor and a sales associate.

More: For more information on these positions, click here.

Earls

Rendering of Earls Brentwood

Who: Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver. It is a family-run business founded in 1982 by a father and son duo. There are 71 locations across North America, so whether you’d like to stay in Calgary or explore the continent a bit, these fall job opportunities could be a great way in.

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef or drinks as a bartender, or maybe you have management experience, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from.

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

Calgary International Airport

Who: The Calgary International Airport has a ton of job opportunities available including ramp agents, store attendants and clerks.

Jobs: There are 14 full-time positions open.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe, it offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft. It is “Authentically Canadian. Uniquely WestJet.”

Jobs: There are 16 jobs available across a variety of backgrounds ranging from an accountant to a pilot position.

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Halloween Alley

Who: One of Canada’s major pop-up Halloween stores is coming back and it’s looking for seasonal workers at its two Calgary locations.

Jobs: There is an open call for potential employees this Halloween season.

More: To apply, click here.

Spirit Halloween

Who: Spirit Halloween in conjunction with Spencer’s stores is hiring dozens of jobs in Calgary.

Jobs: There are associate and manager positions open at various locations across Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Calgary Zoo

Who: The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. It’s a great attraction but also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs: There are currently jobs open in conservation research, facilities and grounds maintenance and guest services among others.

More: For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

Atco

Who: Atco is a “one-stop provider of integrated energy, housing, transportation and infrastructure solutions.” Their broad range of available jobs reflects the diverse range of services the company offers. You’ll be part of a major company with around 7,100 employees.

Jobs: Atco currently has 18 positions available from an executive assistant position to dishwashers.

More: For more information, click here.

Bath and Body Works

Who: Bath and Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, and more than 400 stores and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: There are five sales associate positions open at locations across Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment is looking for a sales associate, cook and bus person for the Flames promotional team, among many other positions.

More: For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

Pet Valu

Who: PetValu is a great place to work for animal lovers. With almost 40 years in the business and around 600 stores across Canada, they have also helped adopt more than 32,000 pets.

Jobs: There are two sales associate positions available in Calgary.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Cactus Club

Who: Cactus Club was born on the West Coast, but this thriving restaurant chain has plenty of job opportunities further inland. The company values service that is “attentive, warm and unpretentious.” If this speaks to the way you view service as well, this could be a great company for you to grow in. There is also a brand new location in Crowfoot!

Jobs: Whether it’s food service, culinary or management that is calling your name, there are opportunities across the city. The company is also hiring for its new location set to open at Crowfoot Crossing.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.