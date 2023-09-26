A magical hot air balloon festival is returning to Alberta's skies this week

Don’t forget to look up this week and over the weekend if you’re in High River or Calgary, as a magical hot-air balloon festival will be taking over the sky for five days.

There are multiple events to look forward to, and they are FREE to enjoy!

The Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival is a competition, but rather than a race, it is more of a navigational contest or “a competition to determine who can best navigate their balloon to one or more locations,” according to their website.

Passengers will accompany pilots in their hot air balloons, but the $300 tickets are sold out for this year.

There are multiple launches scheduled throughout the first view days, with the first flight taking place at 5:30 pm on September 27 at the Macleod Trail site.

The balloons come in all shapes and sizes, from funky animal-shaped balloons to traditional, bright-coloured ones.

The events at the hot air balloon festival are free for spectators to enjoy, including “Balloon Glow.” It will be an evening of vibrant activity where visitors can get up close to the hot air balloons themselves. There will be food trucks, demonstrations, DJs, dancers, and more.

“Wander under the gentle giants, feeling the heat and hearing the blasts from the flaring burners as the balloons light up against the dark sky. The sights, the sound, the heat, the crowd come together in a magical evening that will leave you eagerly anticipating to do it again next year,” says the festival’s website.

Balloon Glow takes place on September 29, from 5 to 9 pm at the Wallaceville Glow Site. For more information, click here.

Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival High River

When: September 27 to October 1

Where: There are multiple events happening throughout Calgary and High River, for a scheduled list of events, click here

Price: FREE