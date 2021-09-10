COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, and staying home if you are sick.

It looks like Calgary is in for a rainy weekend, but there are still plenty of fun things to do around the city.

As we head towards mid-September, it’s the perfect time to check out a local market, zen out with goat yoga, or take in some live music before it’s officially fall.

No matter the weather, there’s sure to be something happening in YYC to suit your interests and keep you entertained this weekend.

Here are 17 of the best things to do in and around Calgary right now.

What: The Calgary Farmers’ Market is opening a new location in the northwest community of Greenwich soon, and to give Calgarians a sneak preview, they’re popping up in the area on select weekends. Get your weekly grocery shop in while also exploring unique vendors, food trucks, and community groups from around the neighbourhood, all set to tunes from local bands.

When: September 11

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Along Greenbriar Drive NW, next to the new Calgary Farmers’ Market West Building

Cost: Varies by purchase

Listen to some live music at BLOX Party

What: Live music is making a comeback in Calgary, and if that’s not something to celebrate, we don’t know what is. You can catch not one, but five local acts performing in Calgary’s Beltline community at the BLOX Party this month, giving YYC a chance to enjoy some tunes, grab a drink or two, and catch up with friends before the summer is over.

The first show features D-Day Lewis and Brian Bent at the hair and lifestyle shop GOAT, and doors for this free concert open at 6:30 pm. Later in the evening, catch Amy Nelson, The Bobby Tenderloin Universe, and Cave Idol at Inner City Brewing Company. Doors open at 7:45 pm, and tickets are available for $15.

It’s important to note that proof that you are fully vaccinated is required to attend, and liquor sales will end at 10 pm, per government mandate.

When: Saturday, September 11

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm for the first show, and at 7:45 pm for the second show

Where: GOAT (#103 – 708 11th Avenue SW) and Inner City Brewing Company (820 11th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Free admission to the first show, and $15 for the second show

What: Attention, pop culture lovers: the Calgary Expo is making a comeback this year, and a one-time-only experience is headed our way. The event will feature experiences that fans know and love, such as cosplay, celebrity and creator guests, shopping, and favourite areas like Artists Alley and the Cosplay Red Carpet.

When: September 10 to 12

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park

Cost: Single day tickets available from $40, 3-day passes from $119, and Limited-Edition packages from $189

What: Head to Drumheller for the Roots, Blues & Barbecue music festival this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday with a limited ticket fundraising event, Supporters Night. Tickets are $100 each and include a parking pass, an outdoor roast beef dinner, live entertainment, one drink ticket, and a $50 tax receipt.

Come back Saturday for more live music, with featured performers including Matt Andersen, The Hello Darlins, Dawn Tyler Watson, Blue Moon Marquee, and Ollee Owens. Boxed barbecue dinners are available on Saturday for an additional fee.

When: September 10 and 11

Time: Gates open at 4:30 pm on Saturday

Where: The Badlands Amphitheatre (605 17th Street SW, Drumheller)

Cost: $100 for Friday’s event and $69 for Saturday’s show

What: Celebrate all things Apple at Granary Road! Find all kinds of apple varieties, caramel apples, apple cider, apple butter, dehydrated apple dog treats, and more. Throughout the day, enjoy caramel apple decorating, an apple cider pressing exhibition, an apple peeling contest, a ride on the apple express tractor train, and plenty of other fun and engaging activities.

When: September 11 and 12

Time: Open from 9 am to 5 pm, with specific times for certain events (visit website for details)

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: Free to attend, with some paid activities

What: The Alcove Centre for the Arts is hosting a pop-up event on Stephen Avenue this weekend in support of their work to make art more accessible in the city. At the Alcove Art Space, you’ll find photography workshops, a photo booth, and a community photo mural, along with live performances from local artists.

When: September 12

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: On Stephen Avenue at 225 8th Avenue SW.

Cost: Entry by donation

Check out the CIFRS Truth and Reconciliation Indigenous Art Exhibit at Southcentre Mall

What: Leading up to September 30, which the federal government has declared the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Southcentre Mall has partnered up with the Colouring It Forward Reconciliation Society to launch a month-long art exhibit. The display features works by 17 Indigenous artists from across western Canada, and incorporates thoughtful recommendations about how people can take steps to foster reconciliation in their own communities.

The exhibit will culminate in a special event on September 30 that will pay tribute to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (and Orange Shirt Day) by inviting the Calgarians to gather for a day of community building that will help to deepen understanding of the experience of Indigenous peoples through traditional performances, family-friendly crafts, and an invitation for open dialogue about Indigenous culture and the ongoing process of reconciliation.

When: September 1 to 30

Time: The art exhibition is accessible during mall hours (10 am to 8 Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays and holidays

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate the return of live music with the Decimate Open Air Mini-Fest in High River this Saturday. This year’s edition is an open-air event to help raise funds for next year’s Decimate Metal Fest, and will feature 13 bands from across Alberta and British Columbia, including Illyrian, All Else Fails, Syryn, The Unending, and more.

When: September 11

Time: Live music runs from 11 am to 10:30 pm

Where: High River Brewing Company (510G 21st Street SE, High River)

Cost: $20 in advance, or $25 at the door (kids under 10 are free)

What: Shop local at the outdoor Inglewood Night Market this month. This modern market boasts locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a range of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: September 11

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE in Inglewood

Cost: Free to attend, varies by purchase

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: September 11

Time: One-hour class starting at 11 am

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

What: Join Honens for a multi-genre, audience-friendly celebration of piano this weekend. The three-day festival features several of its most popular events, including 176 Keys (two pianos played by eight hands equals four times the fun), Bison Noir, a late night cabaret-style performance, and Open Air, an afternoon concert in the park in High River.

It’s important to note that, in the case of rain or inclement weather, events may be cancelled.

When: September 10 to 12

Time: Varies by performance

Where: 176 Keys and Bison Noir will be taking place at containR Park in Sunnyside (1020 2nd Avenue NW), with High River’s Open Air event at George Lane Memorial Park (343 Macleod Trail SW, High River)

Cost: 176 Keys and Open Air are free, and Bison Noir tickets are $35

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This weekend, catch A Capella tunes from The Youth Singers of Calgary ONCUE division, along with solo acts from the SENIOR HI Division.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village, in front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

Take in a show from the comfort of your couch with StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. Watch the show from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 10.

When: September 10 to 30

Time: Any time of your choosing, with your streaming rental available for 48 hours

Where: Streamed online

Cost: $20

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening.

This Saturday, catch Three & a Break: Lisa LaTouche meets the Jon McCaslin Trio from 5 to 6 pm, and tap and jazz dancers Connor Denison and Laura Donaldson from 6 to 7 pm.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Saturday performances from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item