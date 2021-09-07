Calgary is getting a brand new Halloween experience this fall

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, and staying home if you are sick.

Pumpkins After Dark is coming to Calgary this fall for the first time, bringing a unique way to celebrate Halloween with stunning jack-o-lantern art.

Canada’s award-winning largest outdoor Halloween event will feature over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages.

Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Spend 45 minutes to an hour walking through this stunning exhibit in the Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, running from September 23 to October 31 this year. If you’re not one for a scare, Pumpkins After Dark is the perfect way to celebrate the season with nothing spooky going on.

The event will also have food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

Limited tickets are available now, so be sure to grab yours ASAP to be among the first to experience this new Calgary event and make this one-of-a-kind outdoor art exhibit your next Halloween tradition.

Pumpkins After Dark 2021

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)