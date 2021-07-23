20 things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 23 to 25

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

The forecast is looking sunny this weekend, and there are lots of things to do in Calgary, whether you want to hang out indoors or get outside.

You can groove to some live music, go on a date to a drive-in movie, eat at a local food festival, bring your dog to a downtown pool party, take advantage of free admission at one of Calgary’s most iconic attractions, and more.

There are just under two months of summer left, so get out there and make the most of it this weekend in Calgary.

King Eddy’s Homegrown Country Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King Eddy (@kingeddyyyc)

What: The King Eddy’s summer music series serves as a gathering for the Alberta country music community and spotlights some of the province’s most sought-after artists. This weekend, catch brother-duo Flaysher along with Ryan Langlois at the historic venue.

The King Eddy will also be serving up a selection of local brews, custom cocktails, comfort food classics, and shareable bites, including vegetarian options.

When: Saturdays from July 24 to August 28

Time: 7 to 9 pm (with Happy Hour pricing on from 4:30 to 6:30 pm)

Where: The King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: No cover charge – first-come-first-served seating for all shows

Grab a bite at Taste of 17th

What: Taking place at 23 locations along 17th Ave, this food fest features eateries that have crafted special offerings and menus that are only available until this Sunday.

When: July 16 to 25

Time: Varies by restaurant

Where: Participating locations along 17th Avenue SW

Cost: Varies by meal

Rockin’ the Jukebox at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: Join Jubilations for dinner and a show! Rockin’ the Jukebox tells the story of local teens in the sleepy town of Lakewood who are literally dying of boredom until one day they wander into an old boarded-up diner and find a strange-looking device…

A three-course meal is paired with the show, and you can expect lasting memories from this dinner theatre.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from July 10 to August 14

Time: 6:15 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW)

Cost: Tickets from $69.95

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Gondola (@banffgondola)

What: Fancy a little road trip? The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour. Toast a sunset in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live entertainment daily from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $44

What: ArtsXpeditions is back and bigger than ever this year. Pop-up performances bring music, dance, and performance art to community spaces, and this Friday’s event at containR Art Park in Sunnyside is sure to surprise and delight locals.

When: Friday, July 23

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: containR Art Park (1020 2nd Avenue NW)

Cost: Free

What: Take a stroll around the Rocky Mountain Show Jumping grounds, just south of Calgary, and watch horseback riders as they compete at each level of the sport. The Midsummer Classic II features events such as Grand Prix Jumper, Norquay Hunter, and Athabasca Jumper.

When: July 21 to 25

Time: Varies by event

Where: Rocky Mountain Show Jumping (64031 226th Avenue West, Foothills)

Ella Grace Marketplace‘s vintage clothing and accessory sale

What: There’s no end to the amount of antique and vintage treasures you’ll find at Ella Grace Marketplace, and this weekend the shop is a running multi-vendor vintage clothing and accessories sale. Vendors will be set up both in-store and in the venue’s parking lot, with a varied collection of items from the 1950s through the ’90s.

When: July 24 and 25

Time: 10 am to 6 pm in store, 10 am to 3 pm for parking lot vendors

Where: Ella Grace Marketplace (7271 12th Street SE)

Cost: Varies by purchase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cobb’s Adventure Park (@cobbsadventurepark)

What: Your ticket to Cobb’s Wing Festival adults-only night includes access to all of the park’s activities (with no waiting in line behind the kids!), one alcoholic beverage, and 10 wings with dozens of flavours to choose from, whether you like them sweet, spicy, or salty.

And as if that isn’t all exciting enough, Cobb’s’ famous baby kangaroos will be circulating throughout the venue during the adult nights, which only happens when the park is closed to children. Animal lovers can also visit wallabies, fainting goats, alpacas, and other farm favourites.

When: July 24

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Cost: $50

What: Kicking off Alberta’s festival season is the Brazilians & Canadian Friends of Brazil, in their very own Folk Festival. Head to Eau Claire Market this Saturday for a traditional celebration of the harvest season in Brazil.

When: Saturday, July 24

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Eau Claire Market (200 Barclay Parade)

Cost: Free

What: Bring your dog to a 120-foot pool party in downtown Calgary this weekend! Pet-a-Palooza is back with exciting highlights and free samples. Swing by with your doggo and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag.

This year’s event boasts a puppy pool party right in the heart of Calgary, complete with canine cabanas, floaties, a DJ, and a 120-foot pool. Dog yoga and a 100-foot street art installation are among other highlights.

When: Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25

Time: 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday

Where: Eau Claire Market (200 Barclay Parade, Calgary)

Cost: Free, registration information can be found here

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dark Arts • Now Open! (@thedarkartsyyc)

What: A new interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee, prices vary by food and drink item

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate a spectacular Caribbean display of music, costumes, tradition, and culture this weekend in Sunnyside. Highlights include Caribbean-flavoured percussion and steel drumming, with music by DJ Majesti, along with food trucks on Saturday evening.

When: Saturday, July 24

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: containR Art Park (1020 2nd Avenue NW)

Cost: Free

Calgary Folk Fest’s Summer Serenades series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest)

What: Calgary Folk Music Festival will be bringing its 42nd annual event back to Prince’s Island Park at the end of July with a concert series called Summer Serenades. The festival will run for seven days this year, instead of the usual three, and concerts will be presented on the main stage with audience members assigned designated “home base” tarp spots.

When: July 22 to 28

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Cost: Tarp spaces available from $100 to $500 (applies to a maximum of four adults and two children).

Take in a live show or movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue to watch a live concert or movie. Catch Sunday’s Family Friendly Double Feature of Raya & The Last Dragon and Finding Nemo. If music is more your thing, you can sing along with tribute concerts to ABBA and AC/DC this weekend.

When: July 23 to 25

Time: Varies by feature

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show, check website for more info

What: Running throughout the month of July at Southcentre is a unique art exhibit entitled INDIAN. RELAY., which tells the powerful story of North America’s oldest extreme sport through photography.

When: July 12 to 31

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

What: Free activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village through until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, art, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This weekend, Stormy Rondo, one of the lead singers of Kid Cali, will be putting on a solo performance.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: In front of Trapped Calgary (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

What: Join Chinook Country Historical Society for the 31st annual Historic Calgary Week and learn about and celebrate the history, culture, and community of Calgary and area with this year’s theme – Zooming Back: Unmasking Our History. There are virtual and in-person events throughout the festival, and with more than 55 different walks, talks, tours and presentations, there is bound to be something for everyone.

When: July 23 to August 2

Time: Varies by event

Where: Virtual and in-person events throughout the festival

Cost: Free

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CORE Shopping (@coreshopping)

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which will feature a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies. There’s sure to be something for everyone at this drive-in, with several showtimes each day. This week’s offerings include Batman: The Dark Knight, Frozen, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Princess Bride, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, and more.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: July 23 to 25

Time: Movies at 6 and 9 pm, plus 3 pm on Saturday, July 24

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show