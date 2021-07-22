Catch a sunset while you listen to live music at this mountaintop festival

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Enjoy some Canadian-inspired eats and adult beverages while you take in live music and an epic Banff sunset from the top of Sulphur Mountain.

The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer until September 6 and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour.

Toast summer in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live music and entertainment daily from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

Every evening, Sulphur Mountain’s Peak Patio acts as your sunset viewing platform and live entertainment hotspot. Admission to the festival is included with your gondola ticket, but food and beverages will cost you extra.

The event features music by local artists, rhythmic dancers, and fun activities for all ages, at an elevation of 7,400 feet.

Depending on the day of the week, gondola tickets are available from $44, and Alberta residents even get a discount on admission. Summer always passes so quickly, so act on this one now and catch a stunning mountain sunset accompanied by live entertainment before the season is over.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets available from $44