Popular local bar and music venue launches summer concert series in Calgary

Attention, country fans: The King Eddy’s live country music concert series is back this summer.

After announcing that their rooftop patio would be open for three seasons of the year, the iconic Calgary venue has returned with even more good news.

The Homegrown Country Series will run every Saturday from July 24 to August 29, showcasing talented local Albertan musicians.

The music series serves as a gathering for the Alberta country music community and spotlights the province’s most sought-after artists. The King Eddy was awarded the title of Country Club of the Year by the Canadian Country Music Association in 2020.

Shows will take place in the main floor dining room from 7 to 9 pm, but be sure to stick around and head up to the rooftop patio for some epic city views after the musicians wrap up.

There’s no cover charge for the concerts, but seating will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis, so plan to get to the historic venue early. As an added bonus, the bar will be offering Happy Hour pricing from 4:30 to 6:30 pm to help you fuel up for an evening of live country music.

The King Eddy will be serving a selection of local brews and custom cocktails along with comfort food classics and shareable bites, including vegetarian options.

Here’s this summer’s Homegrown Country Series lineup.

July 24: Flaysher and Ryan Langlois

July 31: Michela Sheedy

August 7: Renegade Station

August 14: James Murdoch

August 29: The Prairie States

King Eddy’s Homegrown Country Series

When: Saturdays from July 24 to August 29

Time: 7 to 9 pm (with Happy Hour pricing on from 4:30 to 6:30 pm)

Where: The King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: No cover charge – first-come-first-served seating for all shows