This classy horse racing event is returning to Calgary next month

Packwood Grand, the ultimate celebration of old-world leisure, is returning to Calgary for the seventh year of horse racing and fashionable outfits.

This ultra classy event will take place at the Century Downs Racetrack on Saturday, August 7. Packwood Grand sets the stage for top-quality luxury, horse racing, fashion, and food and beverages.

Horse racing and high fashion have made Packwood Grand a must-attend social and lifestyle event. It’s expected to be attended by highly cultured, business-leading, and fashion-forward individuals.

Packwood Grand and the Red Carpet officially open at noon on the day of the event. The horse racing starts at 1:20 pm, with the final race of the day at 5 pm. Then, the Packwood Grand Winner’s Circle post-party kicks off at 5:30 pm.

Initially launching in Calgary in 2014, this year’s Packwood Grand guest experience includes:

Well-appointed covered and open-air viewing areas, comfortable seating lounges, and private suites.

A spectacularly crafted luncheon designed by an executive chef.

A menu of premium cocktails designed by an executive mixologist and a selection of premium wine, champagne, beer and spirits for purchase.

Private access to wagering kiosks and terminals, concierge services, and betting assistance.

Access to the Packwood Grand Starting Gate held pre-race, with (optional) luxury transportation to/from Century Downs Racetrack and Casino.

Access to the Packwood Grand Winner’s Circle held post-race.

Unique sights and sounds, gifts from partners, and more.

For those who want to up the fancy factor even further, a VIP guest experience is also available, which includes all of the above plus express check-in and express access to the Red Carpet, a privately hosted cigar lounge, access to the infield VIP area, a champagne reception, and more.

The top tier is a VIP Infield Suite Experience. This option offers all of the above in addition to a private VIP Suite located trackside, including covered and outdoor lounge-seating for ten guests, a private hostess and server, and other high-class add-ons.

Packwood Grand is slated to run in Edmonton later this summer as well.

If you’ve been searching for an excuse to buy a fancy new outfit, look no further than this classy day of horse racing at Century Downs in Calgary.

When: Saturday, August 7

Time: Red Carpet at noon, with races beginning at 1:20 pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack (260 Century Downs Drive)

Cost: Tickets are by invitation only. Request to be on the guestlist here