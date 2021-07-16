17 things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 16 to 18

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

We’ve reached the second and final weekend of the 2021 Calgary Stampede, and there are still tons of things to do down at the grounds, but if “Yahoo”-ing isn’t your jam, there are plenty of other ways to entertain yourself in YYC too.

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt, visit an art exhibit, take the fam to a drive-in movie, feast on pancakes at free Stampede breakfasts, and more.

Here’s what’s up in Calgary this weekend.

Grab a bite at Taste of 17th

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17thavesw (@tasteof17th)

What: Taking place from July 16 to 25, this food fest features 23 17th Ave eateries that have crafted special offerings and menus that will only be available for 10 days.

When: July 16 to 25

Time: Varies by restaurant

Where: Participating locations along 17th Avenue SW

Cost: Varies by meal

What: Attendees can enjoy FREE entry into this 1,600-square-foot tent, which will be open both days this weekend from 10 am to 10 pm. The shindig is brought to us by Neo Financial and Cold Garden Beverage Company, and you can expect cold beverages for sale from the local brewery alongside a free breakfast (while supplies last).

The 18+, all-day breakfast event will also offer live music from 6 pm onwards. Check out the lineup for each evening, and be sure to plan your visit accordingly.

When: Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: 553 Riverfront Avenue SE (tent on the west side of building)

Cost: FREE entry

Listen to some tunes at the RISE UP Weekend Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The DRIVE – IN (@bigartdrivein)

What: Join Calgary’s Poet Laureate, the RISE UP song contest finalists and winner, and a group of new Calgarian artists from around the world to celebrate music, dance, and spoken word. Listen to the show from the safety of your car, on a patio, or in lawn chairs at the B!G ART Drive-in this weekend.

When: Friday, July 16

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: B!G ART Drive-in at TELUS Spark (220 St Georges Drive)

Cost: $10 to $36

Rockin’ the Jukebox at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: Join Jubilations for dinner and a show! Rockin’ the Jukebox tells the story of local teens in the sleepy town of Lakewood who are literally dying of boredom, until one day they wander into an old boarded up diner and find a strange-looking device…

A three-course meal is paired with the show, and you can expect lasting memories from this dinner theatre.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from July 10 to August 14

Time: 6:15 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW)

Cost: Tickets from $69.95

Century Downs’ Tailgate Market

What: Wander through this unique parking lot market and browse a variety of crafts and homemade items, pick up local fruit and vegetables, and search for treasures at vintage vendors.

When: Saturday, July 17

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Century Downs (260 Century Downs Drive, Rocky View County)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Catch a live show or movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey Eagle Drive In (@greyeagledrivein)

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue to watch a live concert or movie. This weekend, catch a tribute to Garth Brooks with Fresh Horses, a Spice Girls tribute with Wannabe, and the Family Friendly Double Feature on Sunday showing Up and Moana.

When: July 16 to 18

Time: Varies by feature

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show, check website for more info

Visit the 2021 Calgary Stampede

What: Head down to Stampede Park for the last weekend of the 2021 event. Whether you catch the action at the rodeo, applaud some cute puppers at the Dog Bowl, dance the night away at Nashville North, or watch Canadian bands perform at the Stampede Summer Stage, be sure to make the most of the final three days.

When: On until July 18

Where: Stampede Park (650 25th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for a general admission ticket

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside, explore the city’s outdoor spaces, and win prizes. A new postcard is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Bi-weekly starting May 8, running through the spring and summer months

Where: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Running throughout the month of July at Southcentre is a unique art exhibit entitled INDIAN. RELAY., which tells the powerful story of North America’s oldest extreme sport through photography.

When: July 12 to 31

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free

What: Free activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village through until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, art, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This Saturday, July 17, Dan the One Man Band will be performing.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: In front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

Enjoy pancakes at a Stampede breakfast

What: Arguably the best part of the Calgary Stampede is the free pancake breakfasts. Communities and organizations across the city are serving up hotcakes, sausages, orange juice, and other favourites in celebration of the 10-day event. There are still a few more breakfasts happening before the Stampede wraps up – check out our list here.

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CORE Shopping (@coreshopping)

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which will feature a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

In celebration of the Calgary Stampede, the garden has gone with an all-pink country theme for its first exhibition, lasting until July 19.

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: This mixed-genre music festival has returned for 2021 with a “star-studded” line-up. The Badlands Festival Tent features 11 days of live concerts, and this weekend’s performers include Deadmau5, The Librarian, REZZ, and more.

When: July 8 to 18

Where: Badlands Festival Tent (840 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets and passes range from free to $233.13

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class with Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two class times offered each Sunday, with locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited to adhere to current public health guidelines.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

What: B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies. There’s sure to be something for everyone at this drive-in, with several showtimes each day. This week’s offerings include Spider-Man: Far from Home, Shrek 2, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: July 16 to 18

Time: Varies by show

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show

Watch a live drag show while you brunch at Eggs, Henny!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Blue Jay Sessions (@thebluejaysessions)

What: Get in the Stampede spirit at a drag-meets-country-music brunch event in Calgary this weekend. The Eggs, Henny! brunch will take place at Ill-Fated Kustoms’ unique outdoor event space, and features singers and drag performers alongside delicious dishes and cocktail options.

When: July 18

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Ill-Fated Kustoms (5327 3rd Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 to $120 per ticket (food and drinks aren’t included in price)

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary with free admission on weekends throughout the month of July. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends from July 2 to 25

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free