This is what the Calgary Stampede looked like in 1939 (VIDEO)

Just over 80 years later, a small piece of Calgary Stampede history has been preserved in the form of a YouTube music video.

Slingshot Miracle’s “Chicken Pluckin’ Turnip Trucker” video features colourized footage from the 1939 Calgary Stampede, which depicts some rodeo favourites in their earliest forms.

The footage was shot by Dr. Anthony Stedman Till and edited by Slingshot Miracle, according to the video’s caption, and was uploaded onto YouTube on July 5, 2018.

The rodeo grounds look quite different from the gigantic stands that we’re used to here in the 21st century, though the buckin’ broncos, stallions, and chuckwagon races all look quite similar to the events going on today.

Take a look at the commotion that was the Calgary Stampede back in 1939: