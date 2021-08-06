25 things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 6 to 8

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

It’s the first full week of August, and there’s tons to do in Calgary in this weekend to make the most of the summer before it’s over.

The forecast is looking hot for the next few days, with some showers expected on Sunday, and whether you want to be indoors or outside this weekend, there’s something happening in the city that’ll catch your interest.

Catch a drive-in movie, visit an Instagrammable cocktail lounge or shopping mall, get your zen on with some goats, visit Canada’s national music centre for free, hit up a digital immersion gallery, and much, much more in YYC right now.

Here are 25 things to do in Calgary this weekend.

Beyond Van Gogh Calgary exhibit

What: The highly anticipated immersive Van Gogh experience has officially opened, featuring over 300 iconic works by the painter and taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way.

Projections swirl across the walls and, in some places, even the floors of the exhibition, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words set to a symphonic score.

When: July 30 to August 29

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults

King Eddy’s Homegrown Country Series

What: The King Eddy’s summer music series serves as a gathering for the Alberta country music community and spotlights some of the province’s most sought-after artists. This weekend, catch Renegade Station at the historic venue.

The King Eddy will also be serving up a selection of local brews, custom cocktails, comfort food classics, and shareable bites, including vegetarian options.

When: August 7

Time: 7 to 9 pm (with Happy Hour pricing on from 4:30 to 6:30 pm)

Where: The King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: No cover charge; first-come-first-served seating for all shows

What: Head to Sunnyside for five days of music and performances, including favourite local musicians I Am The Mountain and Yolanda Sargeant. The Calgary Orchestra and a very special Sunday Drag Brunch, featuring Devery Bass, round out the weekend.

When: August 4 to 8

Time: Varies by day

Where: containR Park (1020 2nd Avenue NW)

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Whether you have kids or you just love trains, you’re not going to want to miss Heritage Park Historical Village’s Railway Days this weekend. Take a ride in caboose, tour the cab of an antique steam engine, and watch Heritage Park’s turntable in action, or visit the modellers in the Celebration Tent to watch the telegraphers in action.

When: August 7 and 8

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($29.95 for adults and $14.95 for children)

What: The community of Marda Loop’s long-running Marda Gras Street Festival is back this weekend with “Marda Gras Lite”, Calgary’s first street festival since the start of the pandemic. Walk the neighbourhood and check out the four “street performer corners” with a full lineup of music, dance, and magic shows, while local businesses and artisans promote and sell a variety of products and services.

When: August 8

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Marda Loop, on 33rd Avenue between 19th and 22nd Streets

Cost: Free

Grab a Cellar Menu pint at The Establishment Brewing Company

What: In celebration of International Beer Day this Friday, The Establishment Brewing Company is launching its Cellar Menu, a project that’s been in the works for two and a half years. The Cellar Menu is the first of its kind in Alberta and boasts a rotating lineup of barrel-aged wild beers that have been cellared for anywhere from 10 months to 21 months.

The Cellar Menu is available for bottle service in the taproom, served in handmade

lambic baskets, and currently features six beers.

When: Beginning Friday, August 6

Time: Taproom open noon to 10 pm Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 pm on Sundays, 3 to 8 pm on Tuesday, and noon to 8 pm Wednesday and Thursday (closed Mondays)

Where: The Establishment Brewing Company (4407 1st Street SE)

Cost: Varies by purchase

What: The Calgary Farmers’ Market is opening a new location in the northwest community of Greenwich soon, and to give Calgarians a sneak preview, they’re popping up in the area on select weekends this summer. Get your weekly grocery shop in while also exploring unique vendors, food trucks, and community groups from around the neighbourhood, all set to tunes from local bands.

When: August 7

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Along Greenbriar Dr. NW, next to the new Calgary Farmers’ Market West Building.

Cost: Varies by purchase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle | local YYC + travel blog (@thesebootsweremadefortraveling)

What: Hundreds of glowing lanterns on Olympic Plaza’s reflecting pool come together in a ceremony for people’s safety, prosperity, and happiness. This free family event commemorates the lives lost by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, along with honouring the lives lost during the pandemic and the children’s lives lost during the time of the residential school systems.

When: August 7

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Calgary Fringe Festival’s 15th annual summer event brings live indie theatre back to the community in a number of formats. Take in performances indoors, outside, and online, depending on what works best for you. Featuring shows by local artists, A Levity Theatre Co., a one-time performance called 1,000 Monkeys Project, and a limited-edition live stream all the way from Estonia, with Dan Le Man presenting DICEY-ONLINE!

When: July 30 to August 7

Time: Varies by show

Where: Festival Hall (1215 10th Avenue SE), Gopher Park (corner of 11th Avenue and 11th Street SE, across from Cold Garden), and virtually

Cost: $20

Get fancy for a day at the races with Packwood Grand

What: Packwood Grand, the ultimate celebration of old-world leisure, is returning to Calgary for the seventh year of horse racing and fashionable outfits. This ultra-classy event takes place at the Century Downs Racetrack, setting the stage for top-quality luxury, horse racing, fashion, and food and beverages.

When: Saturday, August 7

Time: Red Carpet at noon, with races beginning at 1:20 pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack (260 Century Downs Drive)

Cost: Tickets are by invitation only. Request to be on the guestlist here

ShakesGo performances

What: The annual Shakespeare by the Bow show that Calgarians know and love is going on the road this summer with “Shakespeare on the Go.” Shows will pop up at a variety of Calgary and area locations, offering over 30 opportunities for the public to enjoy live theatre during the month of August.

When: July 31 to August 29

Time: Varies by day; visit schedule for details

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: By donation

Rockin’ the Jukebox at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: Join Jubilations for dinner and a show! Rockin’ the Jukebox tells the story of local teens in the sleepy town of Lakewood who are literally dying of boredom until one day they wander into an old boarded-up diner and find a strange-looking device…

A three-course meal is paired with the show, and you can expect lasting memories from this dinner theatre.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from July 10 to August 14

Time: 6:15 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW)

Cost: Tickets from $69.95

Visit Canada’s first permanent digital immersion gallery at TELUS Spark Science Centre: Every Second exhibit

What: Digital immersion galleries and exhibits have been travelling the country lately, but Calgary’s TELUS Spark Science Centre just opened the first permanent display in Canada. Spark’s gallery allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with science and explore topics such as space, the human brain, and ocean life.

There will be a new show every six months, and the first one is called Every Second. The gallery brings viewers on a journey through a person’s lifetime, exploring the moments and mathematics that make up our lives through this interactive display, narrated by Italian-American actress Isabella Rossellini.

When: July 29, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Time: Spark is open 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays and Mondays – reserve your half-hour time slot online to view the exhibit.

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children three and over)

What: ArtsXpeditions is back and bigger than ever this year. Pop-up performances bring music, dance, and performance art to community spaces, and this week’s eight events are sure to surprise and delight locals.

When: August 3 to 8

Time: Varies by day; view schedule for details

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: Free

What: Your ticket to Cobb’s Hoppy Night allows you to enjoy all of the park’s activities, like axe throwing, mini-golf, archery, and giant slides, plus a beer flight and delicious appetizers. The adults-only evening features beers from 10 local brewers, and if the included five-sample flight isn’t enough, you can purchase additional samples.

When: August 7

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Cost: $45

What: Free pop-up activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, art, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This weekend, catch a performance from Amelie Patterson.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where:In front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW)

Cost: Free

What: Fancy a little road trip? The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour. Toast a sunset in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live entertainment each evening.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $44

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dark Arts • Now Open! (@thedarkartsyyc)

What: A new interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the mall’s food court and restaurant vendors.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

What: B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies and shows. This weekend’s offerings include Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Avengers: Endgame.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: August 7

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which will feature a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: August 7 and 8

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free

Check out life-sized dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: The Calgary Zoo recently opened their brand new Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit, and it is not to be missed. Check out 26 animatronic dinosaurs, spanning 17 species, that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giant creatures of the past.

When: Now until October 31

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($34.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)